Pfizer Reaches Landmark Agreement with U.S. Government to Lower Drug Costs for American Patients

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced a historic agreement with the Trump Administration that will ensure U.S. patients pay lower prices for their prescription medicines while strengthening America’s role as the global leader in biopharmaceutical innovation.

In response to the four points covered in the President’s July 31st letter, Pfizer has voluntarily agreed to implement measures designed to ensure Americans receive comparable drug prices to those available in other developed countries and pricing newly launched medicines at parity with other key developed markets. Pfizer will also participate in a direct purchasing platform, TrumpRx.gov, that will allow American patients to purchase medicines from Pfizer at a significant discount. The large majority of the Company’s primary care treatments and some select specialty brands will be offered at savings that will range as high as 85% and on average 50%.

Specific terms of the agreement remain confidential.

“We are proud to join President Trump at the White House to celebrate this landmark agreement that is a win for American patients, a win for American leadership, and a win for Pfizer,” said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pfizer. “By working closely with the Administration, we are lowering costs for patients and enabling greater investment in the U.S. biopharmaceutical ecosystem by ending the days when American families alone carried the global burden of paying for innovation. This is about putting all patients first and ensuring America remains the world’s leading engine of medical breakthroughs.”

Dr. Bourla continued, “We now have the certainty and stability we need on two critical fronts, tariffs and pricing, that have suppressed the industry’s valuations to historic lows.

We've agreed to a three-year grace period during which time Pfizer products under a Section 232 investigation won't face tariffs, provided we further invest in manufacturing in the United States. Additionally, we've established a balanced global pricing approach that continues to recognize the value of innovation while ensuring prices in the U.S. and other developed countries are both reasonable and sustainable, maintaining the strength of the U.S. market alongside other developed nations.

This agreement allows us to invest even more boldly in the United States – fueling growth, creating jobs, and returning manufacturing home. Our U.S. workforce of 31,000 colleagues, supported by 13 manufacturing and distribution sites and 7 major R&D facilities, underscores Pfizer’s vital role in building a stronger American economy.

We are committed to channeling unprecedented resources with an additional $70 billion dedicated to U.S. research, development and capital projects in the next few years. This builds upon our more than $83 billion investment in American biotech innovation from 2018-2024, showing how we are strengthening our commitment at this pivotal moment by shaping the future of medicine with the pursuit of pioneering breakthroughs and ensuring the U.S. remains the global hub for medical progress and improving lives.”

With this agreement in place, Pfizer can fully focus on delivering the next generation of cures, sharpening its focus in the areas where the company’s science, scale and agility can make the biggest difference for patients in areas like oncology, obesity, vaccines, and inflammation and immunology.

