Andersen Consulting Expands Capabilities in Mauritius and Seychelles

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Consulting bolsters its capabilities with the addition of collaborating firm Perigeum Capital Ltd, a leading corporate finance advisory firm headquartered in Mauritius with an office in Seychelles.

Perigeum Capital provides a comprehensive suite of professional services including corporate finance advisory, capital markets solutions, M&A, valuation, IT consulting, compliance, corporate governance, and ESG advisory. With expertise across local, regional, and international regulatory landscapes, the firm works with organizations throughout their growth and transformation journeys. The firm's capabilities are strengthened by specialized knowledge in technology—including AI, cybersecurity, and data and analytics—enhancing the depth and resilience of its core advisory services. This integrated approach makes Perigeum Capital a single and reliable resource for comprehensive advisory and technology solutions.

“Collaborating with Andersen Consulting enables us to offer our clients a truly global perspective while maintaining the high-touch service and market insight that define Perigeum Capital,” said Shamin A. Sookia, managing director of Perigeum Capital. “This collaboration will open new doors for our clients looking to access international capital, pursue strategic transactions, or expand their global footprint.”

“As we continue to strengthen our global platform, Perigeum Capital adds valuable capabilities in corporate finance, compliance, and advisory services, particularly across emerging markets,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. “Their entrepreneurial approach, regulatory expertise, and professional insight complement our goal of delivering seamless, cross-border services to clients around the world.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 44,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 600 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.