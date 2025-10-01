BitGo Integrates Narval DeFi Gateway to Deliver Secure, Institutional DeFi Access

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BitGo, the digital asset infrastructure company, today announced support for Narval, enabling institutional clients to access decentralized finance (DeFi) directly from BitGo’s qualified custody platform. The integration combines Narval’s advanced DeFi Gateway with BitGo’s infrastructure.

Narval’s DeFi Gateway is a full-stack solution designed around three key components:

DeFi Whitelisting Engine : Decodes and verifies every transaction to detect even subtle malicious changes.

: Decodes and verifies every transaction to detect even subtle malicious changes. Institutional Wallet Connector : Uses delegated authorization and trusted execution environments (TEEs) to create a secure bridge between dApps and custodian APIs.

: Uses delegated authorization and trusted execution environments (TEEs) to create a secure bridge between dApps and custodian APIs. Dapp SDK: Provides embedded transaction UIs and real-time status updates to ensure smooth, reliable execution.

“Institutional DeFi is entering a new era of safety and scale,” said Chen Fang, Chief Revenue Officer at BitGo. “Our integration with Narval empowers clients to connect to DeFi directly from BitGo custody, combining advanced whitelisting and transaction verification with BitGo’s infrastructure.”

With this integration, institutional investors, foundations, and treasuries can:

Participate in onchain financing, staking, and liquidity protocols without moving assets out of secure qualified custody.

Protect against phishing, blind-signing, and malicious parameter changes.

Monitor transactions in real time and meet compliance requirements.

“Our mission is to make DeFi participation secure and seamless for institutions,” said Greg Jessner, CEO and Co-Founder of Narval. “By integrating with BitGo’s qualified custody, we’re ensuring that clients can access DeFi opportunities without compromising on compliance or security.”

BitGo and Narval are committed to advancing secure, compliant participation in the rapidly growing DeFi ecosystem. By combining BitGo’s regulated custody and global client reach with Narval’s modular DeFi infrastructure, the partnership delivers a robust foundation for institutions to explore onchain opportunities with increased confidence.

About BitGo

BitGo is the digital asset infrastructure company, delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since our founding in 2013, BitGo has been focused on accelerating the transition of the financial system to a digital asset economy. With a global presence and multiple regulated entities, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, exchanges, and platforms, and millions of investors.

About Narval

Narval is the DeFi gateway for institutional wallets. We connect custodians and institutional wallets to onchain protocols through a secure, purpose-built connectivity stack - enabling institutions to borrow, lend, trade, stake, and access yield directly from custody. Backed by leading investors, Narval helps custodians offer curated DeFi with the least overhead, and enables protocols to reach institutional capital with confidence. Learn more at narval.xyz.