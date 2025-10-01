Prep Network Announces Strategic Partnership with Maple Park Capital Partners to Accelerate Platform Expansion and Product Innovation

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prep Network, a leading prep sports platform focused on subscription content, live events, and collegiate athlete recruitment, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Maple Park Capital Partners (“Maple Park”), a private investment firm specializing in service businesses within the experiential economy, to support its continued platform expansion and product innovation. Co-Founders, longtime friends and former collegiate athletes Jake Phillips and Nick Carroll will continue to lead the company as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Growth Officer, respectively.

Prep Network was founded in 2012 based upon the personal experiences of its co-founders and their belief that a significant opportunity existed to fill white space and limit frictions within the high school sports landscape. Nearly 15 years later, Prep Network is recognized as the nation’s leading authority and most comprehensive platform for youth and high school sports analysis, rankings, tournaments, and showcases. The Company’s portfolio of media brands – Prep Network, Prep Hoops, Prep Redzone, Prep Girls Hoops, Prep Dig, Prep Soccer, Prep Softball, Prep Lacrosse – represents one of the largest editorial and content teams in sports media, with more than 400 writers publishing 4,000 articles each month, and its annual event schedule has expanded to more than 100 first-class tournaments and nearly 250 showcases, creating more opportunities for athletes to compete, develop, and be seen by college recruiters.

“What started as a shared passion between two friends and coaches has grown into a national platform that helps athletes create lifelong memories through sports. As demand for youth sports content and events continues to grow, we see a compelling opportunity to scale our offerings to meet the needs of tens of millions of young athletes,” said Phillips. “In Maple Park, we’ve found an ideal partner to support us in this growth as we further our commitment to closing the gap in coverage between Division I athletes and small school prospects.”

Prep Network’s partnership with Maple Park will enable it to expand its slate of events into new regions, deepen its subscription content offerings across its media brands, and accelerate product innovation to further enhance the experience for athletes, families, and coaches.

“Jake and Nick embody the type of founders we look to partner with: passionate and mission-driven entrepreneurs who have built a business that serves a wide and growing market. From competing together, to coaching, and to ultimately launching Prep Network, they’ve turned their competitive drive and firsthand knowledge into a business that delivers real value and positive memories to athletes, families, and communities across the country,” added Alexander Blankfein and Andrew Lauck, Co-Founders and Managing Partners of Maple Park. “We are excited to support their vision for the company’s future.”

Carroll concluded: “We believe that student-athletes at every level can and should have access to the first-rate experiences and coverage that have been previously reserved for only a few. Our strong foundation and industry-leading team, coupled with Maple Park’s proven track record of supporting experience-based businesses, will position us to offer more athletes at all levels the premier events and trusted content for which we’ve become known.”

About Prep Network

Prep Network is the nation’s leading authority for youth and high school sports analysis, rankings, tournaments, and showcases. Through its eight owned-and-operated media properties and expansive schedule of events, Prep Network creates opportunities for athletes of all levels to compete, improve, and gain exposure. Headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota, Prep Network publishes over 4,000 articles each month and hosts more than 350 premier events annually across the United States. To learn more, visit www.prepnetwork.com.

About Maple Park Capital Partners

Maple Park Capital Partners is an investment firm partnering with exceptional operators and investors to drive value creation within the experiential economy. Based in Dallas and New York, the firm invests in North American service businesses with a focus on multi-unit businesses, franchisors & franchisees, location-based entertainment, youth enrichment, travel & hospital, and businesses services. The Maple Park team leverages its decades of experience, deep network of industry relationships and proven, hands-on partnership approach to transform growing small businesses. To learn more, visit https://www.mapleparkcap.com/.