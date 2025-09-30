-

Nuuvia Partners With William Mills Agency for Public Relations Services

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--William Mills Agency, the nation’s top fintech public relations and marketing firm, has been selected by Nuuvia, formerly Incent, the leading provider of intelligent lifecycle banking solutions for community banks and credit unions, to drive deposit growth and expand its influence as a premier youth banking and engagement platform for financial institutions.

"William Mills Agency works with many leading fintech companies, and their industry knowledge is second to none. We are confident they are the right partner to propel Nuuvia into our next phase of growth.”

Nuuvia’s Intelligent Lifecycle Banking platform enables individuals and families to achieve their financial goals and strengthen their financial health throughout the entire lifecycle. The Nuuvia platform ensures community financial institutions retain complete control over their customer and member ecosystems, including maintaining deposits, card revenue, data, and relationships.

Marcell King, president and COO, Nuuvia, explained, “Community financial institutions are competing directly with larger neobanks and fintechs providing youth banking platforms, so it is crucial to differentiate your brand and solutions from others in the market. William Mills Agency works with many leading fintech companies, and their industry knowledge is second to none. We are confident they are the right partner to propel Nuuvia into our next phase of growth.”

“Offering a youth banking solution today is paramount because it fosters early financial literacy, instills responsible money habits, and helps create a foundation for lifelong financial well-being,” said William Mills, CEO of William Mills Agency. “A well-executed PR strategy can emphasize how youth banking creates lifelong customer relationships and supports generational brand loyalty. It is an honor to represent Nuuvia and share how they foster much-needed financial literacy and responsibility for families today.”

About Nuuvia

Nuuvia, formerly Incent, is the leading provider of intelligent lifecycle banking solutions for community banks and credit unions. Designed to easily integrate with a financial institution’s existing digital banking infrastructure, Nuuvia’s platform helps institutions acquire, retain, and more effectively engage account holders across multiple generations with personalized digital experiences as a Nuuvia-branded service, a co-branded service, or under the institution’s white-label brand. Nuuvia’s flagship digital youth banking module is live with dozens of community banks and credit unions across the country, enabling them to acquire, grow, and retain youth accounts, deposits, promote financial health, and build long-term loyalty in an increasingly competitive marketplace. Learn more at www.nuuvia.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About William Mills Agency

William Mills Agency is North America’s leading fintech public relations and marketing firm. The agency has established its reputation through the successful execution of media relations, marketing services and crisis communications programs. The company serves clients ranging in size from small start-ups to large, publicly traded companies. For more information, please visit williammills.com/financial-public-relations.

