Zenity is a Proud Participant in the Microsoft Security Store Partner Ecosystem

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zenity, the leading end-to-end security and governance platform for AI agents, today announced its inclusion in the Microsoft Security Store Partner Ecosystem. The company was selected based on its proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting edge functionality and close relationship with Microsoft.

“We’re excited to be part of the Microsoft Security Store Partner Ecosystem, aligning our efforts with Microsoft’s to help shape how organizations discover and deploy trusted security solutions,” said Harrison Johnson, VP of alliances, Zenity. “Zenity is focused on securing AI agents everywhere, delivering defense-in-depth for agents across SaaS, cloud, and endpoint by sequencing behavior, enforcing policy in real-time, and eliminating blind spots. The Security Store enables us to deliver that value more efficiently, helping customers innovate with agentic AI while staying secure.”

“The Microsoft Security Store is designed to simplify and strengthen how organizations approach cybersecurity. By offering a curated selection of trusted solutions and AI agents, we help Security and IT teams quickly find, purchase, and deploy technologies that integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Security. With simplified billing, streamlined deployment, and verified integrations, the Security Store empowers defenders to accelerate their response, improve their security posture, and focus on what matters most.”

-Dorothy Li, Corporate Vice President, Security Copilot, Ecosystem and Marketplace

Zenity is collaborating with Microsoft to help shape the development of the Microsoft Security Store, providing feedback on new features, integration experiences and customer needs. By publishing certified solutions and AI agents that integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Security products, Zenity is making it easier for organizations to discover, purchase, and deploy trusted security technologies. Through the Security Store, Zenity is helping customers accelerate their security outcomes and simplify operations with solutions that are vetted, easy to deploy, and designed to work together.

The Microsoft Security Store is setting a new benchmark for cybersecurity procurement and deployment. By centralizing a wide range of security solutions and AI agents, organizations can now streamline how they discover, acquire, and operationalize advanced security technologies. With features like industry framework alignment, simplified billing, and guided deployment, the Security Store helps security teams reduce complexity, accelerate adoption, and maximize the value of their security investment.

About Zenity

Zenity is the first security and governance platform purpose-built for AI agents - spanning SaaS, home grown platforms (Cloud), and end-user devices (Endpoint). Trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises, Zenity helps security teams confidently adopt AI by delivering defense in depth with full-lifecycle coverage: from agent discovery and posture management to real-time detection, inline prevention, and response. With an agent-centric approach that prioritizes how agents behave, what they access, and which tools they invoke, Zenity eliminates blind spots and enforces consistent policy and controls across environments so organizations can innovate with AI, without compromising security. Learn more at www.zenity.io.