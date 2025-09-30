Cyera Is a Proud Participant in the Microsoft Sentinel Partner Ecosystem

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyera today announced its inclusion in the Microsoft Sentinel partner ecosystem. Cyera was selected based on their proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting edge functionality, and close relationship with Microsoft.

“Data security is the foundation of every strong defense. At Cyera, our mission is to close security’s biggest gap and give organizations the confidence to innovate with AI by protecting their data at every step,” stated Jason Clark, Chief Strategy Officer at Cyera. “Cyera’s AI-native Data Security Platform fuels the next evolution of Microsoft Sentinel’s security stack with unmatched visibility into multi-cloud data context at exabyte scale. By joining the Sentinel partner ecosystem, and coupled with our existing Microsoft Purview and Entra ID integrations, Cyera is expanding our collaboration with Microsoft to enable enterprises to strengthen downstream security outcomes and protect their most critical information.”

“We’ve reimagined Microsoft Sentinel as an AI-ready platform, unifying security data into a single, enriched data lake that delivers graph-powered visibility and intelligent agent capabilities. This transformation positions Microsoft Sentinel as the backbone of modern defense, offering deep context, connected insights, and empowering security teams to act with precision, and stay ahead of evolving threats,” stated Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President at Microsoft Security. “This transformation is amplified by a vibrant partner ecosystem. We are grateful to our partners that use Microsoft Sentinel to create integrated solutions. This collaboration powers a collective defense, because after all - security is a team sport.”

Cyera is working with Microsoft product teams to shape Sentinel product development, including validation of new scenarios, feedback on product operations, and API extensibility - while also extending Sentinel’s capabilities as part of the partner ecosystem. By creating solutions such as connectors, analytics, playbooks, hunting queries, Jupyter notebook jobs, and Security Copilot agents that leverage Sentinel’s open architecture and advanced analytics, Cyera is helping make innovation accessible to customers worldwide.

Microsoft Sentinel is evolving beyond its traditional role as a SIEM to also be an AI-ready platform - equipping defenders with unified security data, intelligent reasoning tools to help agents interpret data, and enriched context through graph-powered visibility. By bringing all these features together, Microsoft Sentinel now provides a scalable backbone for modern defense.

About Cyera

Cyera is the world’s leading AI-native data security platform. Its platform gives organizations a complete view of where their data lives, how it’s used, and how to keep it safe, so they can reduce risk and unlock the full value of their data, wherever it is. Backed by more than $1.3 billion in funding from top-tier investors including Accel, Coatue, Cyberstarts, Georgian, Lightspeed, and Sequoia, Cyera’s unified data security platform helps businesses discover, secure, and leverage their most valuable asset - data - and eliminate blind spots, cut alert noise, and protect sensitive information across the cloud, SaaS, databases, AI ecosystems, and on-premise environments. Recent innovations like Cyera’s Omni DLP extend this platform with adaptive, AI-native data loss protection, bringing real-time intelligence and contextual understanding to how data moves and is used across the enterprise.