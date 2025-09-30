UiPath Delivers Trusted Agentic Automation for Sensitive Workflows with NVIDIA

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a global leader in agentic automation, today announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to help enterprise customers fortify their existing automated workflows with AI capabilities in high-trust scenarios, such as fraud detection or care management in healthcare. Combining UiPath’s agentic automation expertise and open NVIDIA Nemotron models with NVIDIA NIM, organizations can quickly and easily deploy the enterprise-ready AI models as microservices – such as natural language processing, image understanding, and predictive analytics – to accelerate Agentic AI adoption and agentic automation for those sensitive workflows efficiently, accurately, and at scale.

A key aspect of this partnership is the introduction of an Integration Service Connector that connects UiPath and NVIDIA NIM and NVIDIA Nemotron. This connector enables enterprises to seamlessly and rapidly integrate generative AI features into their applications and services using NVIDIA NIM, further enhancing the performance and capabilities of automation initiatives. This collaboration empowers customers with sensitive use cases to automate end-to-end business processes with agents, robots, and human experts, all within high-trust environments.

In addition to the Service Connector, UiPath is exploring opportunities across agentic automation. Potential areas include advancing agentic orchestration to better coordinate AI-powered agents, developing differentiated agents that combine UiPath’s automation expertise with customizable open-source NVIDIA Nemotron models and accelerated compute, and extending these capabilities to on-premises and air-gapped environments to help highly regulated industries adopt AI securely and at scale.

“Sensitive processes like fraud detection or healthcare workflows demand AI that is both powerful and trustworthy,” said Graham Sheldon, Chief Product Officer at UiPath. “By integrating NVIDIA NIM models directly into the UiPath Platform, customers can deploy and orchestrate their own hosted models with enterprise-grade governance. That means they can bring AI into their most critical processes with the control, transparency, and confidence they need to deliver real business impact.”

“Enterprises are seeking AI that delivers secure, reliable outcomes for complex and proprietary operations,” said Joey Conway, senior director of Enterprise Generative AI Software at NVIDIA. “With open NVIDIA Nemotron models and NIM microservices, UiPath can quickly create and deploy advanced automation with AI agents to serve complex use cases in regulated environments.”

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a global leader in agentic automation, empowering enterprises to harness the full potential of AI agents to autonomously execute and optimize complex business processes. The UiPath Platform™ uniquely combines controlled agency, developer flexibility, and seamless integration to help organizations scale agentic automation safely and confidently. Committed to security, governance, and interoperability, UiPath supports enterprises as they transition into a future where automation delivers on the full potential of AI to transform industries. For more information, visit www.uipath.com.