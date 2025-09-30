Zip Teams Up with Opportunity Knocks to Bring Financial Support to Millions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zip Co Limited (ASX: ZIP), the digital financial services company offering innovative, people-centered products, today announced a new partnership with Opportunity Knocks, the acclaimed nationally televised series on PBS that transforms lives through hands-on financial guidance.

Zip is the funder of Season 3, which premieres in 2026. This sponsorship also extends to the national "Live the Show" tour, Opportunity Knocks Live, giving communities across the country the chance to engage with the show's mission in person. Past seasons have featured families facing eviction, small business owners recovering from pandemic losses, and young couples trying to build a stable future for their family.

Through a joint initiative, Zip is inviting customers nationwide to explore Opportunity Knocks’ digital tools and participate in a national casting call. Selected participants, including one Zip customer, will collaborate with expert coaches and each have the chance to receive up to $20,000 in targeted support, all designed to accelerate their journey toward lasting financial stability.

Beyond broadcast, viewers nationwide can access Opportunity Knocks’ digital tools: The Opportunity Coach, a free digital tool that provides personalized financial guidance, and The Opportunity Finder, a resource hub connecting people to over 17,000 local services spanning housing, healthcare, job training, and legal aid.

“Opportunity Knocks turns financial education into practical, learnable skills. We partnered with them because of the impact they’ve already had on hundreds of thousands of Americans and their potential for future impact. Together with Opportunity Knocks, we want Zip customers to feel confident and capable with every financial decision they make," said Joe Heck, CEO, Zip US.

"Zip isn’t just sponsoring a show; it’s demonstrating authentic care about the financial health of the millions of Americans its team serves," said Jamie Strayer, Creator and Executive Producer of Opportunity Knocks. "By opening casting to their customers and funding rewards that accelerate families’ progress, they’re helping more people take real steps toward long-term financial prosperity."

This partnership is a powerful alliance driving meaningful change and shaping a stronger financial future for Americans.

About Zip

Zip Co Limited (ACN 139 546 428) (ASX: ZIP) is a digital financial services company, offering innovative and people-centred products. Operating in two core markets - Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) and the United States (US), Zip offers access to point-of-sale credit and digital payment services, connecting millions of customers with its global network of tens of thousands of merchants.

Founded in Australia in 2013, Zip provides fair, flexible and transparent payment options, helping customers to take control of their financial future and helping merchants to grow their businesses.

For more information, visit: www.zip.co

Loans through Zip are originated by WebBank

About Opportunity Knocks

Opportunity Knocks is made possible through the generous support of The National Council for Financial Opportunities, The Wells Fargo Foundation, GreenPath and Zip.

Opportunity Knocks won Best Feel Good Show of the Year at the American Reality Television Awards (ARTAS), making history as the first series that airs on PBS to receive the honor, surpassing major network competitors like The Voice, Shark Tank, and American Ninja Warrior. The show's Opportunity Coach tool was also named a 2025 Fast Company World Changing Idea.

The series is distributed by American Public Television (APT) and presented by WXXI. For more information about "Opportunity Knocks," visit www.OpportunityKnocks.net