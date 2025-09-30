UDT Awarded Second Contract by Texas Department of Information Resources, Continuing Rapid Growth in State

MIRAMAR, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UDT (United Data Technologies), a national technology solutions leader focused on delivering enterprise IT and telecommunication solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a second major contract by the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR). This announcement continues the company’s rapid growth trajectory in the state, a region it plans to keep investing in and making inroads.

While the first contract with DIR (DIR-CPO-5856) enabled UDT to more easily provide information technology products and related services to public education institutions and state and local governments, DIR-CPO-5409 focuses on delivering data storage, data communications and networking equipment solutions and related services for the same entities.

“Again, I want to thank DIR for the opportunity to deliver IT solutions to high-level institutions across Texas,” said UDT CEO Henry Fleches. “This latest contract’s scope is another area of deep expertise for UDT – storing and protecting data that these entities use every day to conduct business and ensure successful outcomes. As we continue to grow our footprint in Texas, we will remain laser-focused on providing the best IT products and services in the industry. We are confident in our ability to do so and look forward to working with our expanding Texas customer base.”

In its 30th year as a company, UDT has long been a leading technology solutions partner to K-12 schools, colleges and universities, state and local government and the commercial sector. Today, UDT serves 11 of the 20 largest school districts in the country and more than 500 K-12 customers nationwide. UDT stands apart by offering a complete spectrum of tailored technology solutions and managed services—far beyond the single-point product and service offerings typically found in the market.

About UDT

UDT (United Data Technologies) is a national provider of IT and telecommunication solutions that modernize, connect, secure, and manage technology environments for commercial enterprises, state and local governments, and educational institutions.

With a portfolio that spans IT managed services, endpoint lifecycle solutions, cybersecurity, networking, computing, cloud, connectivity, and voice services, UDT helps clients align technology with their most important business priorities—empowering insight-driven IT strategies that accelerate innovation, streamline costs, and reduce risk. UDT has more than 400 professionals nationwide and is noted as a national leader in K-12 education technology.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Miramar, Florida, UDT serves customers across the United States. For more information, visit udtonline.com.

About DIR

The mission of the Texas Department of Information Resources is to serve Texas government by leading the state’s technology strategy, protecting state technology infrastructure, and offering innovative and cost-effective solutions for all levels of government. Visit DIR at https://www.dir.texas.gov.