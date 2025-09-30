Former Versium Co-Founder and CTO Kevin Marcus Launches KATforge, a Redmond Studio Focused on Player-First Games

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Former Versium co-founder and CTO Kevin Marcus today announced the launch of KATforge Studios and its first title, Lextris, a competitive daily word puzzle now available on desktop and mobile at katforge.com/play/lextris. The Redmond-based family-run studio, founded by Marcus along with his wife, Annemarie, and 28-year-old son, Trevor, is entering the booming casual puzzle category with a game built for short, addictive sessions that blend decades of tech experience with fresh, next-generation creative instincts to keep players coming back every day.

A Player-First Approach

In an industry dominated by billion-dollar franchises and “pay-to-win” mechanics, KATforge is betting on something different: game design that prioritizes players. Rather than relying on endless ads or microtransactions, KATforge utilizes advanced design tools and player insights to test ideas quickly, fine-tune gameplay before launch, and adapt experiences so that they feel engaging from the very first play.

“At KATforge, we’re starting with daily puzzles, but our vision is much broader,” said Kevin Marcus, Co-Founder of KATforge. “We see an opportunity to expand what gaming means for people of all ages — whether it’s fantasy adventures, cooperative play for older adults, or community-based experiences that feel more like book clubs than battle arenas. Our mission is to design games that redefine how people connect and play, across every stage of life.”

Adults over 50 now make up nearly a third of U.S. gamers, yet most titles aimed at them focus narrowly on brain teasers and cognitive drills. KATforge sees an opportunity in this emerging category for cooperative, community-driven games that unite people around shared goals, rather than isolating them in single-player challenges or multiplayer modes.

Meet Lextris

The studio’s debut title, Lextris, is a fast-paced word puzzle game built for daily play. Letters fall from the top of the screen in classic block-drop style, and players must quickly arrange them into words before the screen fills up. Points are scored for longer and more complex words, with bonus multipliers for speed and creativity. Designed for short sessions, the game delivers a quick competitive rush in under a minute, whether you’re aiming to top your own score or compete head-to-head against other players. See it in action here.

“We didn’t want another game that takes an hour to get good at. Lextris is the kind of game you learn in 30 seconds but can spend weeks trying to master — and because it’s a daily challenge, you’ll keep coming back to see if you can beat yesterday’s score,” said Trevor Marcus, creative director and co-founder.

Leading the Daily-Play Puzzle Era

The appetite for quick, daily puzzle games is surging as players look for accessible challenges that fit into their busy schedules. From coffee breaks to commutes, people are choosing games that are instantly familiar yet endlessly replayable. According to Mistplay’s 2025 Mobile Gaming Trends report, puzzle games captured 20 percent of all mobile game downloads in 2024, nearly 9.7 billion installs, and the genre is projected to generate $23 billion in revenue this year.

Play Lextris Now

Lextris is now available on mobile and desktop, starting today. Ready to see if you can beat yesterday’s score? Play now at www.katforge.com to compete for leaderboard position and challenge yourself against players around the world.

About KATforge Studios

Founded in 2025 by Kevin, Annemarie, and Trevor Marcus, KATforge is an independent, family-run studio in Redmond, Washington. Named for the initials of its founding family, KATforge builds games that prioritize fun, fairness, and player connection. By combining AI-driven design with player analytics, the studio delivers innovative and accessible gaming experiences that are free from the ads and paywalls standard in today’s market.