Aeropay and MVB Bank Partner to Modernize Pay By Bank

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aeropay, a leading provider of pay by bank solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with MVB Bank, a trusted leader in financial services. Together, Aeropay and MVB are building solutions designed to power compliant bank to bank payments.

Together, Aeropay and MVB are building solutions designed to power compliant bank to bank payments. Share

The partnership enhances Aeropay’s payments infrastructure with a banking partner purpose-built to support complex ACH and Real-Time Payments (RTP). MVB offers account structures and operational flexibility designed to handle complex money movement, especially for regulated and high-growth sectors.

Both Aeropay and MVB bring deep experience in serving high-growth verticals, including gaming and daily fantasy sports, where speed, reliability, and compliance are critical. This shared focus makes the collaboration a natural fit for unlocking innovations in the space.

“We’re excited to partner with MVB to strengthen the foundation of our payments infrastructure,” said Dan Muller, CEO of Aeropay. “Together, we’re building the future of money movement that’s smarter, faster, and fully bank-connected.”

“MVB is happy to work with fintech innovators like Aeropay who are shaping the future of payments,” said Larry F. Mazza, CEO of MVB Bank. “We share a strong commitment to regulated industries like gaming and daily fantasy sports, and this partnership brings together the infrastructure and innovation required to help these businesses thrive.”

The collaboration is a key step in Aeropay’s mission to deliver seamless payment experiences and expand real-time capabilities for its customers.

About Aeropay

Aeropay is America’s pay by bank network, making payments simpler and smarter through secure financial connections, efficient payment rails, and modern infrastructure. Consumers use Aeropay to safely pay and get paid in seconds, while businesses enjoy reliable, fast, and affordable transactions at scale. Learn more at aeropay.com.

About MVB Bank

MVB Financial Corp., the holding company of MVB Bank, Inc., is publicly traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market® under the ticker “MVBF.” Nasdaq is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its subsidiary, MVB Bank, Inc., and the Bank’s subsidiaries, the Company provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond. For more information about MVB, please visit http://ir.mvbbanking.com.