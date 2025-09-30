SHARON AI Collaborates With Megaport to Enable Advanced Connectivity to Cloud, Enterprise and Research Customers Globally

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SharonAI, Inc. (“SHARON AI”), Australia’s leading Neocloud, today announced a collaboration with Megaport Ltd. (ASX: MP1) to accelerate its go-to-market strategy, enabling enterprise, government and research customers in over 1000 data centers across 26 countries to privately connect to the SHARON AI Cloud.

SHARON AI is collaborating with Megaport to enable advanced connectivity to cloud, enterprise and research networks around the world. This collaboration will allow customers to utilize connectivity options including Amazon’s AWS Direct Connect, Microsoft’s Azure ExpressRoute and Australia’s own AARNet to reduce costs and increase reliability to vital enterprise, academic and AI workloads.

Businesses can also directly utilize Megaport’s expansive network to build secure private links between SHARON AI workloads and their own locations, whether they need to expand global connectivity, or ensure domestic sovereignty and data security for compliance and legal requirements.

“This collaboration with Megaport accelerates our go to market strategy and we are proud to be the first Australian company on Megaport’s AI Exchange” said Wolf Schubert, CEO of SHARON AI. “Given the vast and growing number of enterprises on the Megaport platform and our expanding GPU fleet, we are excited to be integrated with a partner that can provide global connectivity at 100Gbps and beyond.”

“At Megaport, our mission is to make it simple for businesses to connect their infrastructure and unlock the full potential of the cloud, transforming how enterprises access and consume AI,” said Michael Reid, CEO of Megaport. “Partnering with SHARON AI brings this mission to life on Megaport’s AI Exchange, combining their high-performance GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) with our global, on-demand network fabric. Together, we’re giving customers the ability to build secure, scalable, and agile connections to cutting-edge AI resources in minutes.”

About SHARON AI

SharonAI, Inc., Australia’s leading Neocloud, is a High-Performance Computing company focused on Artificial Intelligence and Cloud GPU Compute Infrastructure. Our cloud GPU platform and compute infrastructure is accelerating the build of AI factories and sovereign AI solutions, powering the next wave of accelerated computing adoption. For more information, visit www.sharonai.com

SHARON AI recently announced entry into a Business Combination Agreement with Roth CH Acquisition Co. (OTC Markets: USCTF).

About Roth CH Acquisition Co.

Roth CH Acquisition Co. (OTC Markets: USCTF) is a blank check shell domiciled in the Cayman Islands. The company intends to enter into a business combination with a growth company to go public in the US markets through a reverse merger.

