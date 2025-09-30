One Inc Expands Life Insurance Payments Ecosystem Through Partnership With Equisoft

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One Inc, the leading payments network for the insurance industry, today announced a partnership with Equisoft, a global provider of advanced digital solutions for the financial services industry. The collaboration brings together One Inc’s PremiumPay® platform and Equisoft’s industry-leading life insurance policy administration solutions to deliver a frictionless, modern premium payment experience for insurers and their policyholders.

Equisoft, trusted by more than 300 financial institutions globally, will integrate One Inc’s best-in-class solution to help their clients streamline inbound premium payments and drive cost reduction. This optimized process will reduce manual processing, support digital transformation efforts, and enhance the overall experience for all policyholders. PremiumPay will enable insurers to offer a wide range of payment options, including popular consumer platforms like Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo, as well as traditional methods.

“Payment modernization is an essential part of delivering cost reduction and enabling a truly digital experience in life insurance,” said François Levasseur, Vice President, Global Alliances & Acquisitions, at Equisoft. “Joining forces with One Inc allows us to provide life insurers with a pre-built and plug-and-play premium payment solution. This out-of-the-box integration enables carriers to digitalize premium collections, therefore enhancing agility as well as driving efficiency to deliver the best possible customer experience.”

"By embedding PremiumPay into Equisoft’s trusted policy administration platform, we’re not just modernizing payment options; we’re addressing the evolving expectations of a new generation of policyholders,” said Ian Drysdale, CEO at One Inc. “Today’s younger consumers demand seamless, digital-first experiences that align with their tech-savvy lifestyles. Our partnership with Equisoft empowers insurers to meet these expectations, ensuring they remain relevant and competitive in an industry undergoing a profound generational transformation.”

This collaboration with Equisoft builds on One Inc’s continued momentum in modernizing life insurance payments.

About One Inc

One Inc is modernizing the insurance industry for over 280 carriers through a unified and frictionless payment network. Specializing solely in insurance, One Inc enhances carrier operations by cutting costs, boosting security, and improving customer experience. Their all-inclusive digital payments platform offers diverse payment options, multi-channel communications, and swift claim settlements, even for complex cases. As a leading digital payments platform, One Inc handles billions in premiums and claims annually. Named among CNBC’s Top Global Fintech Companies twice and honored on the Inc. 5000 list four years running, One Inc stands as a leader in fintech innovation. For more details, please visit www.oneinc.com.

About Equisoft

Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced insurance and investment digital solutions. Recognized as a valued partner by over 300 of the world’s leading financial institutions, Equisoft offers a complete ecosystem of solutions, from innovative front-end applications to extensive back-office services and unique data migration expertise. The firm’s flagship solutions include SaaS policy administration, CRM, financial needs analysis, financial planning, asset allocation, fund and portfolio analysis, quotes and illustrations, electronic application, agency management systems, as well as customer, agent and broker portals. With its business-driven approach, deep industry knowledge, innovative technology, and multicultural team of experts based in North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia, Equisoft helps its clients tackle any challenge in this era of digital disruption.

For more information, please visit www.equisoft.com.