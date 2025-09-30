Leapfin and Metronome Partner to Transform Finance Operations for the AI Economy

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leapfin, the AI-powered revenue recognition platform, and Metronome, the leading monetization infrastructure built to power usage-based and hybrid business models, today announced a strategic partnership to help high-growth companies align billing, accounting, and revenue recognition in real time. The combination of Metronome’s dynamic billing capabilities with Leapfin’s auditable, AI-driven revenue data engine enables finance organizations to scale faster, close books with confidence, and deliver the accurate revenue insights leadership – and growth – demands.

The software industry is undergoing a seismic shift. Usage-based pricing and AI-powered products are redefining how businesses monetize value. Yet the downstream impact on Finance teams is enormous: more complex billing models, fragmented data, and pressure to meet compliance standards without adding headcount. Together, Leapfin and Metronome solve this by unifying billing and accounting workflows, eliminating manual reconciliation, and empowering finance leaders with end-to-end visibility into revenue.

“Controllers and CFOs don’t want more tools – they want certainty. Metronome plus Leapfin delivers that certainty, by making revenue data both dynamic and auditable,” said Ray Lau, CEO of Leapfin. “By leveraging the most flexible billing infrastructure and the most trusted revenue data platform, finance leaders can finally keep up with the pace of the business.”

“Monetization is undergoing a massive shift, evolving faster than ever in the age of AI,” said Scott Woody, CEO and Co-founder of Metronome. “The revenue stack needs innovation to keep pace. Leapfin shares our vision that revenue systems should empower businesses, not hold them back. By streamlining billing with accounting data, companies can launch faster, close books faster, and make smarter decisions across the business.”

Customer impact

Ideogram’s CEO Mohammad Norouzi said, "Best-in-class AI pricing requires real-time usage data. Metronome allowed us to build that in less than a month without an internal billing team.”

Eight Sleep’s VP Controller, Alicia Arntson, shared: “This isn’t just about accounting automation. Leapfin gives our team a system we trust, and the time and space to focus on higher-value work. It has been a huge win for us.”

Together, these solutions eliminate bottlenecks that prevent Finance teams from keeping up with change in scaling businesses. Metronome simplifies usage-based and hybrid billing. Leapfin transforms fragmented operational data into compliant, auditable financials. The partnership ensures that every pricing innovation translates seamlessly into accurate revenue recognition and actionable reporting.

Live webinar - October 15, 2025

Metronome and Leapfin will be hosting a live webinar on Wednesday, October 15 to talk about how native AI companies can scale usage-based billing and revenue recognition to deliver complete and timely financial data. Sign up today to save your spot: https://hubs.li/Q03LqQbN0.

About Leapfin

Leapfin is AI-powered revenue recognition and reconciliation software that helps companies accurately account for and report on revenue by standardizing large volumes of siloed, inconsistent operational data into usable, GAAP-ready financials and automating manual accounting tasks. Leapfin powers Finance teams at GoodRx, Reddit, Eight Sleep, SeatGeek, and other high-growth businesses. Learn more at www.leapfin.com.

About Metronome

Metronome is the leading monetization infrastructure that helps companies define, measure, and monetize product value. By unifying usage data, pricing logic, packaging decisions, and billing execution, Metronome bridges product, finance, and go-to-market teams. The company powers billing for some of the fastest-growing startups and enterprises, including OpenAI, Databricks, and NVIDIA. Based in San Francisco, Metronome is backed by investors including NEA, a16z, and General Catalyst. Learn more at www.metronome.com.