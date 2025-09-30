Circana and Ibotta Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Sales Lift Measurement to Digital Promotions

CHICAGO & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Circana, LLC and Ibotta (NYSE: IBTA), which operates the largest digital promotions network in North America, today announced they plan to enter into a strategic partnership that will enable CPG brands to better understand the true impact of Ibotta campaigns and their ability to drive incremental sales lift. This unique collaboration of Circana Household Lift studies and Ibotta’s item-level digital promotional campaigns unites Circana’s unmatched consumer intelligence and analytical rigor with Ibotta’s ability to drive real-time purchase behavior — empowering brands to achieve tangible, high-impact results and making it the only offering of its kind. Initial lift studies completed during the partnership proof-of-concept showed that Ibotta campaigns resulted in strong incremental sales that exceeded category benchmarks for other media investments.

Initial lift studies completed during the partnership proof-of-concept showed that Ibotta campaigns resulted in strong incremental sales that exceeded category benchmarks for other media investments. Share

“This partnership marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide the CPG industry with its first full-service performance marketing platform,” said Bryan Leach, CEO of Ibotta. “Promotions are a trusted method for driving product sales, but the true power lies in Ibotta’s ability to deploy precision-targeted offers at scale while considering past purchase history. And now with Circana's advanced measurement, a trusted third-party source can help brands understand the incremental sales that Ibotta campaigns generate.”

Circana will bring its industry-leading Household Lift measurement and AI-powered analytics to deliver precise, actionable insights. With the Household Lift solution, brands can now accurately compare the purchase behavior of consumers exposed to an Ibotta offer versus those who were not, leading to smarter investment decisions. This allows advertisers to measure the full impact of their promotional campaigns, including incremental sales that extend beyond the initial promotional period.

"Our partnership demonstrates our commitment to bringing incremental measurement to all aspects of media and retail media," said Cara Pratt, president of Global Retail and Media for Circana. "Partnering with innovative platforms like Ibotta allows us to provide clarity into the incremental impact of invested dollars, reinforcing Circana's role as the currency for retail media measurement across the entire ecosystem.”

Circana’s Lift Studies for Ibotta campaigns will begin to roll out in late 2025 and will be available to all brands by early 2026.

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana’s predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana’s Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy. Learn more at circana.com.

About Ibotta ("I bought a...")

Ibotta (NYSE: IBTA) is the leading provider of digital promotions for CPG brands, reaching over 200 million consumers through a network of publishers called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). The IPN allows marketers to influence what people buy, and where and how often they shop – all while paying only when their campaigns directly result in a sale. American shoppers have earned over $2.5 billion through the IPN since 2012. Ibotta is headquartered in Denver and has been listed as a top place to work by The Denver Post and Inc. Magazine.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements relating to expectations concerning matters that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements by our management and statements about the capabilities and benefits of our partnership with Circana. When words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “will”, “outlook” or similar expressions are used, the Company is making forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot give readers any assurance that such expectations will prove correct. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those related to the Company’s relatively limited operating history, which makes it difficult to evaluate the Company’s business and prospects, the demands and expectations of clients and the ability to attract and retain clients. The actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. These and other factors are disclosed in the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not intend to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date hereof, except as required by law.