FoodChain ID and Agmatix Partner to Advance Regenerative Agriculture with AI-Powered Certification

FAIRFIELD, Iowa & DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FoodChain ID, a global leader in sustainability certification and food technology services, and Agmatix, an agtech company pioneering data-driven agronomic intelligence, announce their strategic collaboration to accelerate regenerative agriculture with measurable return-on-investment. The partnership responds to the growing demand for trusted, transparent, and outcome-focused approaches to regenerative agriculture by providing companies with certification credibility and data-driven actionable insights.

Through the partnership, FoodChain ID’s certification customers will have access to RegenIQ, Agmatix’s proprietary AI-powered model designed to accelerate regenerative agriculture adoption. RegenIQ enables companies to evaluate, prioritize and monitor regenerative practices across their operations, empowering companies to prioritize actions that deliver measurable environmental and economic results. In turn, Agmatix’s clients benefit from FoodChain ID’s global Regenerative Agriculture Certification, an independent, science-based certification standard. As a leader in global certifications, FoodChain ID offers measurable, tiered frameworks for producers and food brands seeking to implement and scale sustainable agriculture systems.

Dr. Chetan Parmar, Senior Vice President of Technical Services for Europe and Asia at FoodChain ID, explains, “FoodChain ID brings nearly 30 years of experience in sustainability services and our technology background to our partnership with Agmatix. Throughout our history, we have demonstrated the importance of a transparent food supply chain and are excited to show the return-on-investment for regenerative systems.”

FoodChain ID’s Regenerative Agriculture Certification, based on ISO 17065 principles, allows farmers across diverse geographies and production systems to adopt regenerative farming practices. Regenerative agriculture aims to ensure healthy soils, increase biodiversity, restore ecosystem balance and mitigate the acceleration of climate change while enabling farmers to create a sustainable business.

Agmatix developed RegenIQ to help agri-food sector companies identify which practices deliver the greatest combined impact by balancing agronomic performance, sustainability goals and economic outcomes. By leveraging standardized agronomic data, predictive AI, and modeling, RegenIQ provides decision-making support that turns regenerative commitments into measurable improvements.

“Certification is essential to building trust in regenerative agriculture, but companies also need data-driven insights to make meaningful change,” said Ron Baruchi, CEO of Agmatix. “This collaboration bridges both needs, giving companies a credible path to certification and a way to maximize the outcomes of their investments in regenerative agriculture.”

About FoodChain ID

FoodChain ID is a trusted provider to over 30,000 companies across the global supply chain. The company delivers technology-enabled solutions and technical expertise to keep the food supply chain safe, compliant and transparent. Service areas include product development, regulatory compliance, food safety certification, product certification and testing. Visit www.FoodChainID.com for more information.

About Agmatix

Agmatix is a global agtech company transforming agronomic data into actionable intelligence. Headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, its proprietary Axiom platform and RegenIQ model harness standardized data, predictive analytics, and AI to help agronomists, food companies, and ag retailers drive sustainable practices and outcomes across the agricultural value chain. Learn more at www.agmatix.com and www.regeniq.earth.