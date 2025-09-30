Senderra Teams Up with Hyperscience to Transform Specialty Pharmacy Patient Intake, Streamlining Operations, and Enhancing Patient Care

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyperscience, a market leader in hyperautomation and a provider of enterprise AI infrastructure software, today announced a strategic collaboration with Senderra, a leading specialty pharmacy dedicated to serving patients with chronic conditions. Through this collaboration, Senderra has begun automating its Patient and Physician Onboarding and Communication team workflows using the Hyperscience Hypercell platform. By modernizing these frontline processes, Senderra is improving turnaround times, overall efficiency, and creating a more seamless experience for patients and providers, while establishing a foundation for future automation initiatives across the business.

Senderra manages a dynamic and high-touch patient intake process, handling over 86,500 inbound communications monthly across prescription, refill, prior authorization, and other workflows. To enhance its document-intensive processes and support scalable growth while maintaining exceptional accuracy and service quality, Senderra chose Hyperscience’s Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) solution.

“At Senderra, we strive to simplify access to specialty care while ensuring the highest quality experience for patients,” said Nick Zapada, Vice President of Operations at Senderra. “By collaborating with Hyperscience, we’re embracing intelligent automation that not only makes our operations more efficient, but also gives our teams more time to focus on what matters most – delivering compassionate, personalized care to every patient."

The Hyperscience Hypercell platform integrates seamlessly into Senderra’s existing workflows, supporting a human-in-the-loop model for efficient supervision and exception handling. This enables Senderra to optimize resources, enhance operational flexibility, and scale effectively to meet growing demands.

“Senderra exemplifies how visionary healthcare organizations are embracing Hyperscience to transform their back office processes, unleashing new levels of productivity and achieving superior patient care,” said Andrew Joiner, CEO of Hyperscience. “By leveraging intelligent automation, they’re not just improving operations today, they’re building a flexible and scalable foundation for the future, and setting themselves apart as a leader in a challenging healthcare market.”

About Hyperscience

Hyperscience is a market leader in hyperautomation and a provider of enterprise AI infrastructure software. The Hyperscience Hypercell platform unlocks the value of an organization’s back office data through the automation of end-to-end processes, and transforms complex documents into LLM and RAG-ready data to power new enterprise GenAI experiences. This enables organizations to transform manual, siloed processes into a strategic advantage, resulting in a faster path to decisions, actions, and revenue; positive and engaging customer, public, and patient experiences; and dramatic increases in productivity.

Leading organizations across the globe rely on Hyperscience to drive their hyperautomation initiatives, including American Express, Charles Schwab, HM Revenue and Customs, Mars, Stryker, The United States Social Security Administration, and The United States Department of Veterans Affairs. The company is funded by top tier investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, Battery, FirstMark, Stripes, and Tiger Global.