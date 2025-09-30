SharkNinja Launches Nationwide Innovation Challenge to Empower Next-Generation Problem Solvers

NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE: SN), a global product design and technology company, today announced the inaugural SharkNinja Innovation Challenge, launched in partnership with MassChallenge. The nationwide competition gives STEM students and other emerging innovators a platform to pitch their boldest ideas, reimagine solutions to everyday consumer problems, and access the mentorship, resources, and support needed to bring their market-ready solutions to life.

“Tomorrow’s consumer breakthroughs will come from the bold ideas the next generation of innovators is building today,” said Mark Barrocas, CEO of SharkNinja. “At SharkNinja, we are driven to seek out and solve consumer problems - both known and undiscovered - and we believe the world’s next big solution could be taking shape in a classroom, a lab, or even startup garage right now. The SharkNinja Innovation Challenge gives future innovators a national stage to showcase their creativity, gain mentorship from industry leaders, and turn promising concepts into real-world solutions that positively impact people’s lives.”

Starting today through October 24, student-led startups and innovators, ages 18-24, are encouraged to submit applications for their innovations in the following categories:

Consumer Problem-Solving Innovation – Transform everyday challenges into extraordinary solutions Sustainability & Circularity – Reimagine products and packaging to advance environmental stewardship Universal Design – Create inclusive and accessible products, packaging, and experiences for all

SharkNinja Innovation Challenge finalists will gain hands-on support, including assistance matching with external IP counsel and reimbursement for the costs of a provisional patent application, resources to test and build, and direct access to leaders who can help them move their ideas forward. Throughout the course of the challenge, teams will prepare their ideas which will culminate in a live pitch finale event in Boston in early 2026 in front of a panel of esteemed judges, including SharkNinja and MassChallenge executives, and tech ecosystem leaders. The winners will be awarded cash prizes, mentorship, and more to fuel their next stage of growth.

“We believe in the rare humans who have the tenacity to see problems and take them on through insight and innovation,” said Cait Brumme, MassChallenge CEO. “By joining forces with SharkNinja to launch this challenge, we are excited to identify, champion and accelerate the next generation of creators, inventors and entrepreneurs inspired to shape our future.”

The SharkNinja Innovation Challenge is part of SharkNinja’s signature philanthropy program, Innovation for Impact, which advances innovation, empowers a new generation of innovators, and drives positive outcomes for communities, partners, and consumers worldwide.

Students interested in participating in the SharkNinja Innovation Challenge are encouraged to submit their applications ahead of the October 24 deadline. To view the full application details, visit masschallenge.org/sharkninja-innovation-challenge.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is a global product design and technology company, with a diversified portfolio of 5-star rated lifestyle solutions that positively impact people’s lives in homes around the world. Powered by two trusted, global brands, Shark and Ninja, the company has a proven track record of bringing disruptive innovation to market and developing one consumer product after another has allowed SharkNinja to enter multiple product categories, driving significant growth and market share gains. Headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts with more than 3,600 associates, the company’s products are sold at key retailers, online and offline, and through distributors around the world. For more information, please visit sharkninja.com.

About MassChallenge

MassChallenge is the global network for innovators. Headquartered in the United States with eight locations worldwide, it is the non-profit’s mission to help bold entrepreneurs disrupt the status quo and create sustainable change. Since launching in 2009, MassChallenge has run programs in 24 countries, supported more than 4,400 startups from around the world, and awarded over $19M in equity-free cash and prizes. Learn more about MassChallenge at masschallenge.org.