Adobe Premiere Now Delivers Fast, Pro-Quality Video Editing on Mobile

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) announced that the company is bringing its industry leading Adobe Premiere video editor to mobile in a powerful new iPhone app that empowers creators to make pro-quality video on the go. The Adobe Premiere mobile app makes it fast, free and intuitive for creators to edit their videos with precision editing on a lightning-fast multi-track timeline, produce studio-quality audio with crystal clear voiceovers and perfectly timed AI sound effects, generate unique content and access millions of free multimedia assets, and send work directly to Premiere desktop for fine tuning further on a larger screen. The new mobile app offers all the video editing essentials for free, with upgrades available for additional generative credits and storage.

“We’re excited to bring the power of Premiere to creators’ fingertips, delivering pro-level creative control, without the pro-level complexity,” said Mike Polner, vice president, product marketing, creators at Adobe. “Premiere on iPhone makes it easy for creators to craft and share stories on mobile with studio-quality audio, precise editing tools and stunning visuals, to turn everyday content into polished stories anytime, anywhere.”

Premiere on iPhone brings the best of precision video editing to a new generation of creators and gives seasoned pros a flexible way to edit on the go. The new mobile app accelerates content creation and editing for short films, music videos, YouTube and TikTok content, client work, personal projects and more. Creators can film and edit day-in-the-life vlogs, streamers can clip and share their best live moments, and podcasters can clean up dialogue and add studio-quality sound effects anytime, anywhere.

Powerful Editing Capabilities, Now at Every Creator’s Fingertips

The Adobe Premiere mobile app offers access to powerful mobile editing tools and helps creators work seamlessly across surfaces with the flexibility to start their editing projects on the go and finish on desktop for precision editing in Premiere Pro.

Powerful editing capabilities in the mobile app include:

End-to-end editing tools that bring full creative control right from your phone like an unlimited, lightning-fast multi-track timeline, 4K HDR editing, frame-accurate editing, bold, animated captions, smooth speed and motion effects and instant background removal.

like an unlimited, lightning-fast multi-track timeline, 4K HDR editing, frame-accurate editing, bold, animated captions, smooth speed and motion effects and instant background removal. AI audio tools for studio-quality sound , including Enhance Speech for crystal clear voiceovers, and Generative Sound Effects for perfectly timed sound elements.

, including Enhance Speech for crystal clear voiceovers, and Generative Sound Effects for perfectly timed sound elements. Generate unique assets with Adobe’s commercially safe generative AI from AI-powered stickers to seamless background expansion and image-to-video creation.

from AI-powered stickers to seamless background expansion and image-to-video creation. Edit at the speed of inspiration with fast, responsive performance built natively for iOS, simple media management, and a distraction-free, watermark-free experience.

with fast, responsive performance built natively for iOS, simple media management, and a distraction-free, watermark-free experience. Vast libraries of free creative assets including millions of stickers, images, Adobe fonts, and royalty-free music tracks to make your content pop.

including millions of stickers, images, Adobe fonts, and royalty-free music tracks to make your content pop. One-tap exports to every major social platform, from TikTok and YouTube Shorts to Instagram and beyond, including the ability to resize your video for each platform and always keep the main action in frame.

Pricing and Availability

Premiere on iPhone is generally available worldwide in the App Store today. Premiere on Android is in development.

Premiere on iPhone is a free app with powerful mobile editing tools for all users. Upgrade plans are available for additional storage or generative AI credits.

For more details on today’s news, visit the Adobe blog.