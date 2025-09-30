Post Road Group to Focus Exclusively on Real Estate Investing Following Sale of Digital Infrastructure Platform to Future Standard

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Post Road Group (“Post Road”), a leading alternative investment manager, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its digital infrastructure platform to Future Standard, an $86 billion asset manager headquartered in Philadelphia.

Following the close of the transaction, Post Road will focus exclusively on its real estate investment strategies comprising commercial real estate credit, opportunistic and value-add multifamily investments, and ground-up development projects. To date, Post Road has invested more than $1.5 billion across these strategies, delivering consistent performance through multiple market cycles. The firm will continue to be led by Managing Partners Kevin Davis and Jason Carney.

“This transaction is a pivotal step in the evolution of our firm and real estate platform, as it enables us to scale meaningfully during our next phase of growth. We continue to find compelling investment opportunities in real estate today and believe the market will remain attractive well into the future,” said Kevin Davis.

“Our singular focus on real estate allows us to further capitalize on the strength of our platform as an owner, operator, developer and lender. Combining this expertise with disciplined execution enables us to deliver strong outcomes for investors and cultivate long-term borrower and partner relationships,” added Jason Carney.

As part of the transaction, which is expected to close in October and is subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions, Managing Partner Michael Bogdan will join Future Standard to lead the digital infrastructure platform.

Berkshire Global Advisors and Kirkland & Ellis advised Post Road Group and Vaxa Partners and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP advised Future Standard on the transaction.

About Post Road Group

Post Road Group is an alternative investment manager with a focus on real estate. Since its founding in 2015, the firm has committed and invested $4.2 billion of capital on behalf of global institutions and high-net-worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. For more information, please visit www.postroadgroup.com.