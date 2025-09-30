EDF power solutions North America and El Paso Electric Announce Commercial Operation of the Milagro Energy Center

SANTA TERESA, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EDF power solutions North America and El Paso Electric (EPE) proudly announce the start of operations at the Milagro Solar+Storage project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by 100 guests. The 150 megawatt (MWdc) solar photovoltaic project combined with a 75 MWac/4-hour battery energy storage system (BESS) will supply electricity to EPE under a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).

Situated on private land in the Santa Teresa area of Doña Ana County, New Mexico, the Milagro Solar+Storage project is designed to store electricity during peak hours for solar generation in a series of batteries. This stored energy is then dispatched when needed to help manage capacity demand, creating a balance between electricity generation and demand. Energy storage can manage evening energy ramps, mitigate curtailment and provide grid stability.

United States Senator Martin Heinrich commented, “Milagro is a powerful example of what New Mexico is capable of when we commit to harnessing our clean energy potential. That means more stable electricity prices, less reliance on volatile fuel markets, and cleaner air for thousands of New Mexicans.”

“For New Mexico, this project is especially meaningful,” said United States Senator Ben Ray Luján. “Our state is blessed with abundant sunshine, making solar energy a natural fit for our economy and environment. By pairing solar generation with advanced storage, you’re helping southern New Mexico communities gain more reliable access to power, reducing dependence on fossil fuels, and supporting our state’s climate goals.”

“We are thrilled to partner with El Paso Electric in their mission to provide responsible, sustainable, and reliable energy to their customers,” said Kate O’Hair, Senior Vice President of US Development for EDF power solutions. “Launching our first solar and storage project in New Mexico is an exciting milestone, and we look forward to supporting EPE as this project delivers long-term price stability, stimulates economic growth, and reduces emissions.”

“The start of commercial operations at the Milagro Solar+Storage project marks a significant step for our region,” shared Dave Hawkins, Vice President of System Planning and Operations Support for El Paso Electric. “It reflects our shared commitment to a cleaner, more resilient energy future - strengthening grid reliability and ensuring dependable service for our customers, even as energy demands evolve. We extend our sincere thanks to EDF power solutions for their leadership and partnership in bringing this transformative project to life.”

According to Nick Bergren, Project Manager for Blattner Energy who constructed the project, “It is a proud moment for us to see the project delivering 150 MW of energy to the local community. This achievement involved 300,000 labor hours dedicated to installing 282,000 solar panels, all completed without a single recordable incident. This success is a testament to the strong culture and partnership established between EDF power solutions and Blattner. We look forward to continuing this collaboration on future projects.”

The project created approximately 200 jobs during its peak construction phase, with 100 positions filled by New Mexico residents. Over Milagro’s operating lifespan, it is expected to generate around $18 million in tax revenue for Doña Ana County, and its school districts supported under the Industrial Revenue Bond (IRB).

In March 2025, EPE and EDF power solutions announced operations of the 10 MW Chihuahuan Desert solar facility in San Elizario, Texas as part of the Texas Community Solar program.

In addition to economic benefits, the Milagro Solar+Storage project anticipates generating enough reliable and affordable energy to power approximately 60,000 average New Mexico homes.

About EDF power solutions North America

Bringing together the businesses of EDF Renewables and EDF Group International Division, EDF power solutions is an international energy player which develops, builds and operates low-carbon energy production facilities as well as flexible power ​and electricity transmission solutions.

In North America, EDF power solutions has been providing clean energy solutions throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico since 1987 as a market-leading independent power producer and service provider, serving utilities, corporations, industries, communities, institutions, and investors with reliable, low-carbon energy solutions to meet growing demand.

From developing and building scalable wind (onshore and offshore), solar, storage (battery and pumped storage hydropower), smart EV charging, microgrids, green hydrogen, and transmission projects, to maximizing performance and profitability through skilled operations, maintenance and innovative asset optimization, our teams deliver expert solutions along the entire value chain—from origination to commercial operation. Our portfolio consists of 23 gigawatts of developed projects and 16 gigawatts under service contracts.

EDF power solutions is an affiliate of the EDF Group, a world leader in power production. For more information visit: www.edf-re.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric is an energy provider that is engaged in generation, transmission and distribution service to power approximately 465,000 customers in a 10,000 square mile area from Hatch, New Mexico to Van Horn, Texas. Major cities in the service region include El Paso, Texas and Las Cruces, New Mexico.