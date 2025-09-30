-

Flood Risk America Introduces Flood-Resistant Electric Box Cover

LAKE WORTH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flood Risk America, a global leader in innovative flood protection solutions, is proud to introduce its latest product, the Electric Box Cover, designed to keep electrical systems safe during flood events.

When it comes to flood protection, small details like electrical outlets are often overlooked. However, a single flooded outlet can cause outages, equipment damage, or fire hazards.

Even small, often-overlooked components like electrical outlets face serious risk during a flood. A single flooded outlet can lead to power loss, equipment damage, or even fire hazards. Flood Risk America’s Electric Box Cover is designed to protect these critical systems from water intrusion, helping prevent costly repairs, outages, and safety risks.

Built from the same material and watertight compression as the patented FRA flood panel , the Electric Box Cover provides a simple yet highly effective solution by shielding electrical outlets against floodwater. It is designed for easy deployment and can function as a standalone solution or integrated into a broader flood protection system for an added level of protection.

By keeping electrical components safe, property owners can reduce recovery costs, avoid dangerous situations, and return to normal operations faster after a flood. The Electric Box Cover is now available through Flood Risk America’s team of flood protection experts, who provide consultation, customization, and installation across the world.

For more information, please visit https://floodriskamerica.com/products/electric-box-cover/ or contact info@floodriskamerica.com.

Flood Risk America is a trusted leader in flood protection products and services, providing innovative, American-made solutions to safeguard residential, commercial, and municipal properties. With decades of expertise and a commitment to safety and reliability, Flood Risk America continues to set the standard in comprehensive flood defense.

