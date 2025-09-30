Everbridge and ASIS International Reveal Executive Protection Trends Amid Heightened Threat Landscape

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everbridge, Inc., the global leader in High Velocity Critical Event Management (CEM) and national public warning solutions, today announced the findings of a new Executive Protection (EP) survey conducted in partnership with ASIS International. The study reveals the top concerns and evolving strategies of today’s executive protection professionals, based on responses from over 800 security leaders worldwide.

As threats intensify – from political unrest and hybrid workforces to mental health–related risks – the report shows a growing shift toward real-time intelligence, travel risk management, and AI-powered tools to keep high-profile individuals safe wherever business takes them. Today’s most effective EP programs are those that move with speed, precision, and adaptability.

“This survey gives executive protection professionals a chance to see how their peers are adapting to new challenges, from increased travel risks to the growing use of AI,” said Scott Briscoe, Content Development Director at ASIS International and primary author of the report. “Our collaboration with Everbridge enables us to support the EP community with practical data they can use to benchmark their programs, refine strategies, and better protect their people.”

The majority of executive protection professionals report that their role has grown significantly more complex in the past 18 months, driven by new threats, hybrid workforces, and rising public scrutiny. Yet, the survey reveals significant gaps and persistent challenges that many teams continue to face:

12% say their executive protection program is still in the planning stages, while 17% say executive protection is practiced only in the case of an identified, credible threat.

say their executive protection program is still in the planning stages, while say executive protection is practiced only in the case of an identified, credible threat. 26% of organizations say they rarely or never provide pre-travel briefings, while 38% only do it for international or high-risk travel.

of organizations say they rarely or never provide pre-travel briefings, while only do it for international or high-risk travel. 34% of respondents say they have no formal evaluation process to measure the effectiveness of their Executive Protection program.

of respondents say they have no formal evaluation process to measure the effectiveness of their Executive Protection program. The top three executive protection challenges security professionals identified are budget constraints (58%), executive noncompliance (47%), and staffing and training limitations (41%).

These findings underscore the urgent need for organizations to review, invest in, and strengthen their executive protection programs in the year ahead.

“The role of executive protection has never been more complex than it is today,” said Tracy Reinhold, Global Chief Security Officer at Everbridge. “Safeguarding today’s leaders is no longer limited to simply providing a physical security detail. It demands real-time intelligence and the ability to anticipate and respond to a wide range of threats, from targeted attacks and digital doxxing to geopolitical instability. This survey gives voice to the professionals on the front lines and reinforces the need for a high velocity approach to protect what matters most.”

The survey also found that leading organizations are redefining executive protection as a proactive, intelligence-driven practice, moving beyond traditional bodyguard models to adopt broader, tech-enabled strategies. Everbridge solutions such as Travel Protector and Everbridge Assist play a growing role in enabling these strategies by integrating travel data, threat intelligence, health risk screening, and real-time alerting in a single workflow.

Together with ASIS, Everbridge is proud to provide this new lens into the evolving EP landscape – offering insights that help executive protection leaders respond faster, adapt smarter, and continuously improve with every event.

