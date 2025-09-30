Plante Moran Transforms Digital Engagement Strategy, Propels Audience Interactions 40% with ON24

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--(NYSE: ONTF) – As professional services firms expand their digital presence to deepen client engagement, Plante Moran—one of the nation’s largest accounting, tax, consulting, and wealth management firms—has elevated its digital engagement strategy with ON24, a leading AI-powered, first-party customer engagement technology provider. By implementing the ON24 Intelligent Engagement Platform and AI-powered Analytics and Content Engine (ACE), Plante Moran has built upon its success with a solution that helps propel audience engagement, improve conversion rates, and scale its continuing education programs with on-demand, multichannel content.

“At Plante Moran, delivering valuable insights in a personalized, impactful way is core to how we engage our clients,” said Marten VanPelt, Chief Marketing Officer at Plante Moran. “With ON24, we’re transforming our thought leadership into dynamic digital experiences that not only reflect our brand but also meet clients where they are. The platform’s AI-powered capabilities allow us to scale content across channels and create meaningful interactions that extend far beyond a single event.”

Plante Moran delivers more than 100 webinars across 25 branded landing pages each year, all tailored and personalized to segmented industry audiences. With ON24, Plante Moran has increased its registration-to-attendee rate by 15%, boosted engagement by 40%, and saw a 30% year-over-year increase in attendance at its annual global event, adding more than 3,000 virtual participants.

“Plante Moran’s success highlights the power of leveraging first-party customer engagement data and insights as part of an always-on digital strategy,” said David Lee, Chief Marketing Officer at ON24. “We are delighted that Plante Moran has been able to successfully utilize the ON24 Intelligent Engagement Platform to scale their digital events, certification, and multichannel experiences to propel reach and engagement and deliver lasting value to their business.”

