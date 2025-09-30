Onapsis Partners with Microsoft to Boost Enterprise Defense with End-to-End SAP Security Monitoring

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Onapsis, a global leader in SAP cybersecurity and compliance, today announced the launch of a new integration between its flagship Onapsis Defend threat monitoring product and Microsoft Sentinel Solution for SAP, based on Microsoft’s AI-powered cloud-native Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) platform. The integration provides security operations centers (SOC) with unified visibility and threat detection and response capabilities for SAP security events.

SOC teams struggle with a profound visibility gap into activity happening in their mission-critical SAP landscapes, which commonly serve as foundational systems of record for enterprises. This gap includes identifying SAP threats, detecting SAP-targeted exploits and zero-day activity, suspicious user or insider behavior, sensitive data downloads, security control violations and more. The new integration provides organizations with a superior early warning system with proprietary exploit detection rules for business-critical SAP applications, enabling their security teams to detect exploit attacks on vulnerable SAP systems before patches are even released.

"The collaboration extends the power of Onapsis’ SAP-endorsed, industry-leading threat monitoring directly into Microsoft Sentinel Solution for SAP," said Sadik Al-Abdulla, Onapsis Chief Product Officer. "By unifying Onapsis' context-rich insights with Microsoft Sentinel’s Solution for SAP, enterprises can investigate and respond to SAP threats faster, meet strict disclosure requirements with confidence and strengthen their security posture across both on-prem, cloud and RISE with SAP environments.”

Key benefits of the integration include:

Specialized Exploit and Zero-Day Detection: The Microsoft Sentinel Solution for SAP offers advanced pre-patch exploit protection and early warning alerts against cyberattacks, enriched with threat intelligence from Onapsis Research Labs and their Global SAP Threat Intelligence Network. This collaboration enhances Microsoft Sentinel’s native SAP capabilities with specialized insights from one of the industry’s most trusted research teams.

Context-Rich Alerts, Designed for the SOC: SAP events are uniquely enriched with detailed explanations, mitigation guidance, and anomaly scoring from the SAP cybersecurity experts at the Onapsis Research Labs to accelerate investigations

AI-Powered Security Insights: The powerful Microsoft Sentinel Solution for SAP and Microsoft Security Copilot AI capabilities, combined with the security insights and threat intelligence from Onapsis, offer superior identification of sophisticated attacks affecting your SAP and broader environment.

Unified Security Operations: With market-leading SAP threat and exploit detection from Onapsis, organizations can push security events to Microsoft Sentinel Solution for SAP for correlation with broader enterprise events to streamline incident handling and reduce response times through a unified view of the overall threat landscape in the Microsoft Unified SecOps Platform.

“Microsoft takes a holistic approach to SAP security, moving beyond isolated conversations. By integrating threat intelligence across the enterprise, and Security Copilot into Microsoft Defender Portal, we demonstrate that security isn’t limited to SAP Applications or data - it is about the whole ecosystem,” said Martin Pankraz, Product Manager, SAP Security, Microsoft. “Onapsis complements that effort with their market-leading pre-breach capabilities such as SAP exploit and zero-day detection, SAP Vulnerability Management or ABAP Code Security. We’re delivering deeper protection for our customers’ SAP landscapes, empowering them to respond to SAP threats faster and keeping them far ahead of the latest SAP attacks and exploitation techniques from malicious threat actors.”

It has been a watershed year for defenders marked by a series of high-profile SAP vulnerabilities, zero-days and global attack campaigns that led to hundreds of enterprises being compromised. Despite SAP’s rapid patching, security practitioners are still faced with the ongoing challenge of protecting their business-critical applications in a sophisticated threat landscape. Considering the notable success of well-funded threat actor groups targeting SAP applications, directly combined with significantly stricter regulatory requirements under EU NIS2 and SEC rules in the US, and the looming deadline for migration to SAP S/4HANA through RISE with SAP, organizations find themselves under unprecedented pressure to better secure their SAP landscapes. The Onapsis integration with Microsoft Sentinel Solution for SAP directly addresses these challenges by giving SOC teams the visibility and control needed to rapidly respond to an increasing number of threats to critical SAP systems.

Availability

The Onapsis Defend for Microsoft Sentinel Solution for SAP integration is available today. Pricing and further details available through Onapsis sales representatives or authorized systems integrators. For more information, please visit the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

About Onapsis

Onapsis is the global leader in SAP cybersecurity and compliance, trusted by the world’s leading organizations to securely accelerate their SAP cloud digital transformations with confidence. As the SAP-endorsed and most widely used solution to protect SAP, the Onapsis Platform empowers Cybersecurity and SAP teams with automated compliance, vulnerability management, threat detection, and secure development for their RISE with SAP, S/4HANA Cloud and hybrid SAP applications. Powered by threat insights from the Onapsis Research Labs, the world’s leading SAP cybersecurity experts, Onapsis provides unparalleled protection, ease of use, and rapid time to value, empowering SAP customers to innovate faster and securely. Connect with Onapsis on LinkedIn, X, or visit https://www.onapsis.com.