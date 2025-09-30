The Cannabist Company Partners with Queen Mary to Launch Wellness-Focused Cannabis Products in Colorado

CHELMSFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (Cboe CA: CBST) (OTCQB: CBSTF) (“The Cannabist Company” or the “Company”), one of the most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and retailers of cannabis products in the U.S., today announced its partnership with Queen Mary, an award-winning California wellness-focused cannabis brand known for formulations that blend plant medicine with natural supplements. Queen Mary's signature Sativa Rosin and Indica Rosin gummies will be available at all 19 Cannabist Company retail locations across Colorado starting this week.

Tiana Woodruff, a Colorado native from Pueblo, founded Queen Mary after witnessing addiction issues within her own family. She set out to build a cannabis brand with purpose, offering natural alternatives that support daily stress, energy, and sleep. Queen Mary holds a Social Equity license in Colorado and has become a nationally recognized brand known for premium edibles made with full-spectrum rosin, adaptogens, and natural vitamins. Tiana has scaled Queen Mary into a multi-state brand, earning multiple Emerald Cup awards and serving on the Board of Directors for the Minority Cannabis Business Association.

Colorado customers can now access Queen Mary’s Enchanted gummies (Strawberry Lemonade), crafted with Vitamin B12, Rhodiola Rosea, and a single strain Sativa Rosin to support focus and sustained energy, and Moonstruck gummies (Lavender Blueberry), infused with CBN, Linalool, and a single strain Indica Rosin to promote deep relaxation and restful sleep. These gummies reflect Queen Mary’s premium formulation standards: vegan, full-spectrum, naturally flavored, and made without added sugars. Boost tincture (Espresso), formulated with THCV, Vitamin D, and uplifting natural terpenes, will launch next month as a fast-acting, plant-powered elixir designed to support clarity and energy.

"Queen Mary represents exactly the type of thoughtful, purpose-driven brand we want to partner with," said Catie Dunn, Director of Commercial Partnerships, The Cannabist Company. "Tiana has built something special that speaks directly to women who are looking for cannabis products that fit into their wellness routines rather than replace them. Her focus on education and natural ingredients aligns perfectly with our commitment to bringing customers products they can trust."

"I'm excited to bring Queen Mary to Colorado. The Cannabist Company gives us an amazing opportunity to reach people who need these wellness options most," said Tiana Woodruff, CEO and founder of Queen Mary. "This partnership is about offering tools to help women and busy professionals take control of their wellness naturally. We've seen how dependence on other medications affects families, mine included, and cannabis offers a natural path forward."

The partnership includes plans for wholesale distribution to additional Colorado dispensaries beginning in October, with Queen Mary products available to retailers statewide through The Cannabist Company's distribution network. Currently, Queen Mary products are available at all Cannabist Company retail locations in Colorado, operating under The Green Solution and Medicine Man brands. The brand will also be featured in educational materials and wellness-focused events at Cannabist locations throughout the fall.

This collaboration reinforces The Cannabist Company's strategy of partnering with mission-driven brands that prioritize customer education, product quality, and community impact. The Company continues to optimize its portfolio of premium cannabis products while maintaining its commitment to serving both medical and adult-use customers across its retail footprint.

To find the nearest Cannabist Company dispensary featuring this new partnership, visit https://cannabistcompany.com/locations.

About The Cannabist Company (f/k/a Columbia Care)

The Cannabist Company, formerly known as Columbia Care, is one of the most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 12 U.S. jurisdictions. The Company operates 77 facilities including 61 dispensaries and 16 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care, now The Cannabist Company, is one of the original multi-state providers of cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the Company launched Cannabist, its retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including dreamt, Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, Hedy, gLeaf, Classix, Press, and Amber. For more information, please visit www.cannabistcompany.com.

About Queen Mary

Queen Mary is a California-based, wellness-focused cannabis brand founded by CEO Tiana Woodruff to support women and underrepresented communities. Known for intentional cannabis products infused with vitamins, adaptogens, and full-spectrum rosin, Queen Mary has earned multiple Emerald Cup awards and national recognition for its commitment to premium quality and daily wellness. The company’s mission centers on helping people manage daily stress, energy, and sleep challenges through thoughtfully formulated cannabis products that fit seamlessly into wellness routines. For more information, visit https://queenmarybrand.com/.

