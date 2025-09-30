PitchBook Expands Access to Private Market Intelligence Through New LLM Partnerships with Finster, Model ML, and Farsight.ai

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PitchBook, the leading private capital market intelligence platform, today announced new partnerships with Finster, Model ML, and Farsight.ai, three leading generative AI platforms. These integrations expand access to PitchBook’s trusted firmographic data by embedding it directly into the conversational AI tools professionals already rely on, helping them discover insights faster, accelerate decision-making, and unlock new opportunities.

The most sophisticated AI models require accurate, comprehensive, and nuanced data to reach their full potential. With more than 18 years of experience building trusted datasets for the global financial community, PitchBook is uniquely positioned to supply the intelligence that makes generative AI more powerful and reliable for professional use cases. By embedding PitchBook’s robust data on companies, into Finster, Model ML, and Farsight.ai, PitchBook empowers dealmakers, investors, and corporate leaders to leverage AI-driven analysis with unmatched precision and context.

“Generative AI is reshaping how professionals search, analyze, and act on information. But AI is only as powerful as the data behind it,” said Seth Sprinkle, Global Director of Direct Data at PitchBook. “By combining PitchBook’s triple-vetted, human-verified datasets with the reach of Finster, Model ML, and Farsight.ai, we’re delivering private market intelligence exactly where our clients work, through the tools they already trust. This is a major step toward making data more accessible, while preserving the rigor and reliability our clients expect.”

Partnership Highlights:

Finster: An AI-native financial research and task automation platform that leverages PitchBook's data to remove manual work and offer meaningful insights.

Model ML: An AI workflow builder for financial services, integrating PitchBook data directly into client workflows to automate PowerPoint creation, investment memo generation, research, and more.

Farsight.ai: Best-in-class workflow automation tool leveraging PitchBook’s trusted private market intelligence to deliver end-to-end outputs for financial institutions.

These new integrations follow PitchBook’s recently announced partnerships with Anthropic, Perplexity, Rogo, and Hebbia, reinforcing the company’s momentum in enabling secure, contextual access to private market data across the expanding AI ecosystem.

