-

PitchBook Expands Access to Private Market Intelligence Through New LLM Partnerships with Finster, Model ML, and Farsight AI

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PitchBook, the leading private capital market intelligence platform, today announced new partnerships with Finster, Model ML, and Farsight AI, three leading generative AI platforms. These integrations expand access to PitchBook’s trusted firmographic data by embedding it directly into the conversational AI tools professionals already rely on, helping them discover insights faster, accelerate decision-making, and unlock new opportunities.

The most sophisticated AI models require accurate, comprehensive, and nuanced data to reach their full potential. With more than 18 years of experience building trusted datasets for the global financial community, PitchBook is uniquely positioned to supply the intelligence that makes generative AI more powerful and reliable for professional use cases. By embedding PitchBook’s robust data on companies, into Finster, Model ML, and Farsight AI, PitchBook empowers dealmakers, investors, and corporate leaders to leverage AI-driven analysis with unmatched precision and context.

“Generative AI is reshaping how professionals search, analyze, and act on information. But AI is only as powerful as the data behind it,” said Seth Sprinkle, Global Director of Direct Data at PitchBook. “By combining PitchBook’s triple-vetted, human-verified datasets with the reach of Finster, Model ML, and Farsight AI, we’re delivering private market intelligence exactly where our clients work, through the tools they already trust. This is a major step toward making data more accessible, while preserving the rigor and reliability our clients expect.”

Partnership Highlights:

  • Finster: An AI-native financial research and task automation platform that leverages PitchBook's data to remove manual work and offer meaningful insights.
  • Model ML: An AI workflow builder for financial services, integrating PitchBook data directly into client workflows to automate PowerPoint creation, investment memo generation, research, and more.
  • Farsight AI: Best-in-class workflow automation tool leveraging PitchBook’s trusted private market intelligence to deliver end-to-end outputs for financial institutions.

These new integrations follow PitchBook’s recently announced partnerships with Anthropic, Perplexity, Rogo, and Hebbia, reinforcing the company’s momentum in enabling secure, contextual access to private market data across the expanding AI ecosystem.

To learn more about PitchBook’s AI partnerships, click here.

About PitchBook, a Morningstar company

As the pulse of private capital markets, PitchBook delivers trusted, real-time data, research, and technology to help investors, dealmakers, and innovators make decisions with confidence. Its products provide comprehensive information on companies, investors, funds, deals, and people, along with tools that help professionals analyze market activity and make informed decisions. Founded in 2007, PitchBook today serves more than 100,000 clients worldwide and is recognized as the leading source of private capital market intelligence. PitchBook has grown to over 3,000 employees across offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York, London, Singapore, Mumbai, and other global locations. Since 2016, PitchBook has operated as a subsidiary of Morningstar, Inc.

For more information, visit www.pitchbook.com.

Contacts

PR@pitchbook.com

Industry:

PitchBook

Release Versions
English

Contacts

PR@pitchbook.com

More News From PitchBook

PitchBook Recognized as a 2025 Global Top 100 Inspiring Workplace

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public capital markets, today announced it has been named to the 2025 Global Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces list by Inspiring Workplaces Group (IW). The Global Top 100 recognizes the highest-scoring organizations across all IW regions, including Asia, Australasia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the UK and Ireland. PitchBook ranked 66th in its first appearance on the global list, foll...

PitchBook Named Best Workplace for 11th Year by Puget Sound Business Journal

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced it was recognized as one of Washington’s Best Workplaces by Puget Sound Business Journal (PSBJ) in the Extra Large category, which includes companies with 250+ employees in Washington. Recipients are selected and ranked based on employee satisfaction surveys, which review benefit offerings, leadership, collaboration, growth opportunities, team dynamics and more. As a winner...

PitchBook Wins 2025 TrustRadius Tech Cares Award

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced it has been named a 2025 TrustRadius Tech Cares Award winner. The award recognizes B2B technology companies that go above and beyond in supporting employees and communities, with a focus on sustainability, volunteerism, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), community impact, employee well-being and development, support for women in technology, and education. “At PitchBook,...
Back to Newsroom