Diamond Quanta Announces Strategic Corporate Update

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diamond Quanta today announced a strategic investment and partnership with Heller Industries, funding from CoreLabs Capital, and expanded leadership and governance to accelerate commercialization in electronics, photonics, quantum, and dual-use systems. The company is advancing its production toolset to enable OEM pilots, with technology that demonstrates durability benefits users can immediately see.

Key announcements include:

Heller Industries : Strategic investment financing and Memorandum of Understanding for Go-to-Market partnership, positioning Heller as exclusive original design manufacturer (ODM) and system integrator for Diamond Quanta’s Diamond Optics production tools (design, manufacturing, customer support).

: Strategic investment financing and Memorandum of Understanding for Go-to-Market partnership, positioning Heller as exclusive original design manufacturer (ODM) and system integrator for Diamond Quanta’s Diamond Optics production tools (design, manufacturing, customer support). CoreLabs Capital : Investment financing to fund productization and customer pilots.

: Investment financing to fund productization and customer pilots. Leadership : Michael Pierantozzi moves from advisor to Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer and Business Development (COO/BD), joining Co-Founder & CTO Dr. Afaq Piracha and Founder & CEO Adam Khan.

: Michael Pierantozzi moves from advisor to Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer and Business Development (COO/BD), joining Co-Founder & CTO Dr. Afaq Piracha and Founder & CEO Adam Khan. Board Governance: Expanded with new Observers Dr. Atiye Bayman and Jui Lim (CoreLabs Capital).

“Today’s milestones align capital, manufacturing scale, and customer traction,” said Adam Khan, Founder & CEO of Diamond Quanta. “Heller’s partnership and CoreLabs’ support enable us to deliver pilot deployments with top-tier OEMs and accelerate industry adoption.”

“Heller Industries is excited to support Diamond Quanta with both capital and advanced system capabilities,” said David Heller, CEO of Heller Industries. “By combining Heller’s thermal process expertise with Diamond Quanta’s engineered diamond platform, OEM customers can achieve new levels of durability and performance.”

“CoreLabs Capital invested to help Diamond Quanta accelerate the journey from groundbreaking lab results to scalable, market-ready manufacturing,” said Jui Lim, Venture Partner, CoreLabs Capital. “We are excited to partner with the team as a Board Observer and catalyst, leveraging our network to help scale and shape the semiconductor future.”

“I’m excited to step in as Co-Founder & COO/BD,” said Michael Pierantozzi. “Our focus is validating our IP-driven business model, advancing customer development, preparing supply-chain readiness and shipments.”

About Diamond Quanta

Diamond Quanta creates engineered diamond materials that integrate seamlessly into today’s fabs, reducing cost and extending device life while enabling next-generation performance. Its diamond platform unlocks multi-billion-dollar opportunities across electronics, photonics, quantum, and dual-use systems and is built on a defensible IP foundation to drive scalable licensing and strategic partnerships. Diamond Quanta advances the Physics of Forever™ mission to deliver durable, high-performance solutions for the post-silicon era. Learn more at www.diamondquanta.com or contact info@diamondquanta.com. Recent coverage: Power Electronics News and SemiWiki.

About Heller Industries

Heller Industries, Inc. is a global provider of thermal process solutions for advanced electronics manufacturing. Learn more at www.hellerindustries.com.

About CoreLabs Capital

CoreLabs Capital is a San Francisco–based venture capital firm focused on deeptech innovations. The team brings decades of experience as investors, operators, and entrepreneurs, supported by a strong industry network.