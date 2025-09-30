Socotra Expands Relationship With Mutual of Omaha

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Socotra, the leading provider of modern, cloud-native technology for insurers, today announced an expanded relationship with Mutual of Omaha. The Fortune 500 insurer will move additional business lines—including long-term care, critical illness, and supplemental health—onto Socotra’s core platform as part of its broader digital modernization strategy.

The expansion builds on a relationship that began in 2018 when Mutual of Omaha launched an initiative to modernize its policy operations by implementing Socotra. By consolidating more lines of business onto a single, modern core platform, the carrier will be able to reduce complexity, shorten launch cycles, and adapt more quickly to changing customer needs.

“Mutual of Omaha has long been committed to providing exceptional customer and producer support through adopting innovative, reliable technology,” said Brian Poppe, Senior Vice President, Income and Wealth Planning Solutions at Mutual of Omaha. “Socotra has given us agility and scalability to better serve our policyholders and quickly adapt to market changes. We’re confident in Socotra’s ability to deliver innovative solutions that align with our growth objectives.”

Socotra's modern capabilities make it easier for Mutual of Omaha to adapt to evolving regulatory requirements, ensuring a more agile and responsive service for customers. Socotra leverages Amazon Web Services (AWS), which allows Mutual of Omaha to modernize its tech stack while empowering its teams with access to cutting-edge technologies. Socotra supported the migration project with experienced Socotra engineers, ensuring a strong collaboration and positive outcomes for both teams.

“We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with Mutual of Omaha,” said Dan Woods, CEO of Socotra. “The team at Mutual of Omaha has combined their deep expertise in insurance with a strong vision for modernizing their technology and operations. With this expanded relationship, we’re excited to continue driving value, innovation, and efficiency for Mutual of Omaha.”

About Socotra

Socotra is the most powerful policy and billing technology in the insurance industry. Over 40 insurers worldwide trust Socotra to deliver the fastest product launches and updates, unrivaled data access and control, and the best support for insurance at massive scale–all for the lowest total cost of ownership. With true cloud and open APIs, Socotra is the most mature insurance core platform on the market. Learn more at socotra.com.

About Mutual of Omaha

Founded in 1909, Mutual of Omaha is a highly rated, Fortune 500 organization offering a variety of insurance and financial products for individuals, businesses and groups throughout the United States. Mutual of Omaha is owned by its policyholders and committed to providing outstanding service to its customers.