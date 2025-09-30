The GEO Group Awarded Contract by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for Continued Provision of Services Under Intensive Supervision Appearance Program

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) (“GEO” or the “Company”) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, BI Incorporated (“BI”), has been awarded a contract by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (“ICE”) for the continued provision of electronic monitoring, case management, and supervision services under the Intensive Supervision Appearance Program (“ISAP”). It is a two-year contract, which will have an initial term of one year, effective October 1, 2025, with an additional one-year option period.

BI has provided technology solutions, holistic case management, supervision, monitoring, and compliance services under the ISAP contract for over 21 years and has achieved high levels of compliance using a wide range of technologies and case management services over that time.

George C. Zoley, Executive Chairman of GEO, said, “We appreciate the confidence that ICE has placed in our company. We believe this important contract award is a testament to the high-quality electronic monitoring and case management services BI has consistently delivered under the ISAP contract through a nationwide network of approximately 100 offices and close to 1,000 employees.”

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO’s diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care. GEO’s worldwide operations include the ownership and/or delivery of support services for 97 facilities totaling approximately 74,000 beds, including idle facilities and projects under development, with a workforce of up to approximately 20,000 employees.

