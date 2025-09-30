BitGo and Bit Origin Announce Partnership to Secure and Expand Digital Asset Treasury Holdings

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BitGo, the digital asset infrastructure company, today announced that it has been selected by Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG,“Bit Origin”), a forward looking company focused on blockchain and digital assets, to provide qualified custody and over-the-counter (OTC) trading services for its growing digital asset treasury, including its Dogecoin (DOGE) holdings through its affiliated entities.

Under this partnership, Bit Origin will leverage BitGo Trust Company, Inc. regulated, insured custody solutions, and BitGo Hong Kong Limited’s deep-liquidity OTC trading services to safeguard its assets and execute efficient acquisitions in the digital asset market.

BitGo will secure Bit Origin's holdings through BitGo Trust delivering institutional-grade qualified custody cold storage with regulatory oversight and insurance protection up to $250M against loss, theft, and misuse. Additionally, Bit Origin will gain access to BitGo Prime LLC’s electronic trading platform for seamless execution of Bit Origin’s planned acquisition and treasury management activities.

“As a NASDAQ-listed company, we recognize the importance of working with partners that meet the highest institutional standards of security and compliance,” said Jinghai Jiang, Chairman and CEO of Bit Origin Ltd. “BitGo’s reputation and track record in serving institutions make them the natural choice as we scale our DOGE and other digital asset holdings. This partnership positions us to grow responsibly and strategically in the evolving digital asset market.”

“We are excited to support Bit Origin’s vision as one of the first NASDAQ listed companies to establish a DOGE treasury,” said Mike Belshe, CEO and Co-Founder of BitGo. “This milestone highlights the continued evolution of digital assets as part of corporate treasury management and the new strategies public companies are exploring in corporate finance.”

This collaboration reflects a growing shift in corporate treasury management toward digital assets, with BitGo providing trusted expertise that enables institutions to move confidently into this new era.

About BitGo

BitGo is the digital asset infrastructure company, delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since our founding in 2013, BitGo has been focused on accelerating the transition of the financial system to a digital asset economy. With a global presence and multiple regulated entities, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, exchanges, and platforms, and millions of investors.

About Bit Origin Ltd

Bit Origin Ltd, formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd., is an emerging growth company operating in the United States and engaged in the cryptocurrency mining business. The Company is also actively deploying blockchain technologies alongside diversified expansion strategies. For more information, please visit https://bitorigin.io.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.