Tanium is a Proud Participant in the Microsoft Sentinel Partner Ecosystem

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tanium, a leader in Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM), today announced its inclusion in the Microsoft Sentinel partner ecosystem. Tanium was selected based on their proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting edge functionality, and close relationship with Microsoft.

“Tanium delivers comprehensive, real-time endpoint intelligence through our AEM platform – which powers AI and automation. By pairing Tanium’s endpoint management and insights with Microsoft Sentinel’s platform, organizations can investigate threats faster, uncover long-term trends, and take proactive measures with real-time remediation to strengthen their overall security posture,” said Harman Kaur, vice president of AI at Tanium.

“We’ve reimagined Microsoft Sentinel as an AI-ready platform, unifying security data into a single, enriched data lake that delivers graph-powered visibility and intelligent agent capabilities. This transformation positions Microsoft Sentinel as the backbone of modern defense, offering deep context, connected insights, and empowering security teams to act with precision, and stay ahead of evolving threats.

This transformation is amplified by a vibrant partner ecosystem. We are grateful to our partners that use Microsoft Sentinel to create integrated solutions. This collaboration powers a collective defense, because after all- security is a team sport,” said Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security.

Tanium is working with Microsoft product teams to shape Sentinel product development, including validation of new scenarios, feedback on product operations, and API extensibility - while also extending Sentinel’s capabilities as part of the partner ecosystem. By creating solutions such as connectors, analytics, playbooks, hunting queries, Jupyter notebook jobs, and Security Copilot agents that leverage Sentinel’s open architecture and advanced analytics, Tanium is helping make innovation accessible to customers worldwide.

Microsoft Sentinel is evolving beyond its traditional role as a SIEM to also be an AI-ready platform - equipping defenders with unified security data, intelligent reasoning tools to help agents interpret data, and enriched context through graph-powered visibility. By bringing all these features together, Microsoft Sentinel now provides a scalable backbone for modern defense.

About Tanium

Tanium Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) offers the most comprehensive solution for intelligently managing endpoints across industries, providing capabilities for asset discovery and inventory, vulnerability management, endpoint management, incident response, risk and compliance, and digital employee experience. The platform supports more than 35 million endpoints worldwide, including 40% of the Fortune 100, delivering increasingly efficient operations and an improved security posture at scale, with confidence, and in real-time. For more information on The Power of Certainty™, visit www.tanium.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

