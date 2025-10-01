Karrier One and Iridium Announce Partnership to Extend Global IoT Connectivity to the Most Remote Locations on Earth

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Karrier One, a leader in decentralized telecom infrastructure, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM), the only satellite network offering truly global coverage, to integrate Iridium NTN DirectSM IoT capabilities into the Karrier One ecosystem.

“With Iridium’s constellation, we’re extending the Karrier One footprint from remote communities into the world’s most inaccessible locations,” said Samer Bishay, CEO of Karrier One. “ Share

This partnership will allow Karrier One deployers to connect sensors, devices, and critical monitoring equipment anywhere on the planet — including regions far beyond the reach of terrestrial mobile networks — without the need to install or operate a local base station.

“With Iridium’s constellation, we’re extending the Karrier One footprint from remote communities into the world’s most inaccessible locations,” said Samer Bishay, CEO of Karrier One. “From environmental monitoring in the Arctic to asset tracking in the middle of the ocean, deployers can now build IoT solutions without worrying about terrestrial coverage gaps.”

By combining Karrier One’s decentralized network model with Iridium’s low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, the partnership enables:

Instant Global Reach – Narrowband IoT devices can connect anywhere on land, sea, or air.

– Narrowband IoT devices can connect anywhere on land, sea, or air. Zero Infrastructure Deployment – Deployers can focus on sensors and applications, not building towers.

– Deployers can focus on sensors and applications, not building towers. Resilient M2M Communications – Ideal for mission-critical use cases such as maritime tracking, oil & gas monitoring, and environmental sensing.

– Ideal for mission-critical use cases such as maritime tracking, oil & gas monitoring, and environmental sensing. Seamless Network Integration – Iridium connectivity will be natively accessible through the Karrier One platform and APIs.

While Karrier One has historically focused on enabling deployers to set up local cellular infrastructure, this collaboration unlocks a new category of deployment — where the “last mile” can be hundreds of miles from the nearest cell tower.

“Iridium’s unique satellite architecture provides reliable pole-to-pole coverage that users can count on, making it the perfect fit for Karrier One’s mission to connect the unconnected,” said Tim Last, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Iridium. “Together, we can help empower innovators to deploy IoT solutions anywhere on earth, with no compromise on reliability or reach.”

The partnership reflects a shared vision: a world where connectivity is no longer defined by geography. The MOU will be followed by a bilateral agreement outlining technical integration and commercial rollout.

About Karrier One

Karrier One is a pioneering DePIN project and the first carrier-grade decentralized mobile network built exclusively on the powerful and scalabe Sui blockchain. By seamlessly connecting smartphones and users through cutting-edge Web3 technologies and harnessing the speed, security, and robust capabilities of Sui, Karrier One delivers advanced security, compliance, and an exceptional user experience. Leveraging Sui’s innovative architechture, Karrier One revolutionizes digital transactions, identity management, and network scalability, uniquely empowering Micro Networks and Mobile Independent Network Operators without frequency or spectrum constraints. With a strong commitment to innovation and customer-centric design, Karrier One and the Sui blockchain together define the future of decentralized telecommunications.

To learn more about Karrier one, visit: https://karrier.one

To learn more about Iridium, visit: www.iridium.com