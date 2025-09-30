CIM Group and Centennial Yards Company Sign Lease with Shake Shack for First Downtown Atlanta Location in Centennial Yards

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIM Group and Centennial Yards Company today announced the signing of a long-term lease with fast-casual restaurant chain Shake Shack for a new 3,010-square-foot restaurant lease at Centennial Yards, the $5 billion, 50-acre mixed-use development in Downtown Atlanta.

Shake Shack’s first Downtown Atlanta location, expected to open in 2026, will bring its modern take on American classics to the Entertainment District in Centennial Yards and offer its signature favorites, including the ShackBurger®, crinkle-cut fries, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonade and more.

Spanning approximately 470,000 square feet, the Entertainment District at Centennial Yards is expected to revitalize underutilized land in the heart of Downtown Atlanta into a hub with immersive venues, dining, retail, and hospitality, adjacent to Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena. With major tenants like Live Nation and Cosm already announced, the district is set to become one of the premier destinations in the United States for live entertainment and culinary experiences.

Shake Shack will join Georgia brewery Wild Leap located at The Lofts at Centennial Yards South and Khao Thai Isan, a Thai Tapas concept from 26 Thai at The Mitchell residential tower, in addition to other dining operators to be announced in the coming months.

“As we continue to build Centennial Yards into Atlanta’s next great neighborhood, we’re thrilled to welcome Shake Shack, a brand recognized worldwide for its iconic menu, fine-casual dining experience, and community impact,” said Brian McGowan, President of Centennial Yards Company. “Their decision to expand here highlights Atlanta’s rapid growth and Centennial Yards’ role in shaping the city’s future as a home for sports, culture, and cuisine.”

Shake Shack is expanding its footprint to Centennial Yards in Downtown Atlanta, after recently opening a flagship at The Battery. Looking ahead, Shake Shack will further strengthen its community ties by donating $1 from every sandwich sold on opening day to a local nonprofit, as part of its mission to Stand For Something Good®.

Centennial Yards Company was created by CIM Group to act as the owner and master developer of Centennial Yards.

“Shake Shack’s arrival at Centennial Yards is a testament to the growing momentum in Downtown Atlanta and its emergence as an epicenter for dining, entertainment, and culture,” said Shaul Kuba, Co-Founder and Principal, CIM Group.

This lease with Shake Shack at Centennial Yards marks a major milestone in one of the largest and most ambitious city center redevelopments in the country. The 50-acre site, located where Atlanta was founded, is being transformed into a dynamic mixed-use destination encompassing several new city blocks with 8 million square feet of commercial and residential space. Plans include 4 million square feet of retail, entertainment, office, and hotel space, approximately 2,000 new residences, and interactive public gathering spaces designed to benefit both Atlantans and visitors.

Existing developments at Centennial Yards include the 19-story, 304-unit The Mitchell apartment tower and the 162-unit The Lofts at Centennial Yards South. The 292-key Hotel Phoenix is scheduled for completion later this year. Cosm’s immersive sporting experience is planned for 2026, and a 5,300-seat Live Nation venue was announced earlier this year, with an expected opening in 2027.

ABOUT SHAKE SHACK

Shake Shack serves elevated versions of American classics using only the best ingredients. It’s known for its delicious made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more. With its high-quality food at a great value, warm hospitality, and a commitment to crafting uplifting experiences, Shake Shack quickly became a cult-brand with widespread appeal. Shake Shack’s purpose is to Stand For Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and employee development, to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC’s Madison Square Park, the Company has expanded to over 630 locations system-wide, including over 400 in 34 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, and over 225 international locations across London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Mexico City, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more. Skip the line with the Shack App, a mobile ordering app that lets you save time by ordering ahead! Guests can select their location, pick their food, choose a pickup time and their meal will be cooked-to-order and timed to arrival. Available on iOS and Android.

Learn more: shakeshack.com | IG: @shakeshack | t: @shakeshack | facebook.com/shakeshack

ABOUT CENTENNIAL YARDS

Centennial Yards is a $5 billion transformational mixed-use development in Atlanta, the Southeast’s biggest and most influential market. As one of the largest and most ambitious city-center developments in the country, Centennial Yards is expected to revitalize 50 acres of underutilized land in the heart of Downtown Atlanta to connect surrounding communities and create several new city blocks at the junction of the rail lines where the city was founded. Once complete, Centennial Yards is expected to offer 8 million square feet of world-class new commercial and residential space comprised of 4 million square feet of dynamic retail, entertainment, modern office, and hotel, and 4 million square feet of new residential, as well as a vibrant public realm that will provide outdoor gathering spaces to all Atlantans and visitors of Centennial Yards. Centennial Yards recently announced the additions of a Live Nation music venue and Cosm to the entertainment district.

Anchored by major Downtown attractions, including Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena, one of the Southeast’s largest Sports Entertainment Districts will feature restaurants, bars, a live music venue and other hospitality destinations. With multiple MARTA stations linking the campus with the rest of the city, and in close proximity to the Atlanta Beltline, Centennial Yards is expected to bring increased connectivity, walkability, and 24/7 living to the heart of Atlanta. Centennial Yards Company serves as the master developer of Centennial Yards and consists of a partnership between an affiliate of CIM Group and a group led by Tony Ressler. For more information visit www.centennialyards.com.

ABOUT CIM GROUP

CIM is a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer. Since 1994, CIM has sought to create value in projects and positively impact the lives of people in communities across the Americas by delivering more than $60 billion of essential real estate and infrastructure projects. CIM’s diverse team of experts applies its broad knowledge and disciplined approach through hands-on management of real assets from due diligence to operations through disposition. CIM strives to make a meaningful difference in the world by executing key environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and enhancing each community in which it invests. For more information, visit www.cimgroup.com.