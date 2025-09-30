UiPath Integrates Microsoft Azure AI Foundry Capabilities to Agentic Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a global leader in agentic automation, today announced the UiPath Platform™ for agentic automation and orchestration is integrating with Azure AI Foundry. The integration will allow for the orchestration of business-critical workflows with enterprise-grade governance.

UiPath’s integration with Azure AI Foundry enables customers to automate end-to-end processes using UiPath agents interacting with Azure AI Foundry agents and models. The use of a Model Context Protocol (MCP) extends the native, bi-directional integrations with Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft Copilot Studio, allowing UiPath Maestro to deploy and scale end-to-end orchestrated workflows across Microsoft or UiPath agents. This gives process owners and analysts the trust, transparency and governance needed to deploy AI agents in real-world enterprise workflows and realize business value faster.

Agents and Orchestration Together Advance Medical Imaging for Better Patient Outcomes

An example of this type of AI automation and orchestration is an agent-led process for detecting and communicating incidental findings – often detrimental to patient health outcomes – in healthcare imaging, findings that are sometimes missed, potentially leading to delayed care or higher costs.

The combination of UiPath AI agents, Azure AI Foundry agents, and orchestration by UiPath Maestro creates an agentic process that can analyze past imaging results against current ones, flagging issues that can be combined into a comprehensive follow-up report. The entire workflow can then be routed to a physician or specialist for review to initiate timely follow-up care.

UiPath is featured as a launch listing in the new AI Apps and Agents category on Microsoft Marketplace. By unifying Microsoft Cloud, Azure AI Foundry, Copilot and the UiPath platform, enterprises can scale agentic automation across industries—from healthcare to financial services—bringing AI out of silos and into enterprise-ready processes.

“Enterprises don’t just need AI. They need it running inside the processes that matter most,” said Graham Sheldon, Chief Product Officer at UiPath. “By bringing Azure AI Foundry into the UiPath Platform, we’re making it possible for customers to connect Microsoft AI agents with UiPath AI agents and orchestrate them at scale. The result is agentic automation with the governance, trust, and enterprise execution our customers rely on, turning AI potential into measurable business impact.”

“As a preferred enterprise agentic automation platform for Microsoft, UiPath is already demonstrating how Microsoft Cloud and AI can transform enterprises with the right solutions. We look forward to continued collaboration to help customers move from isolated automation to true agentic transformation,” said Sandy Gupta, Vice President of Global ISV ecosystem, Microsoft.

Click here to learn more about how UiPath and Microsoft are bringing agentic automation to life across the enterprise.

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a global leader in agentic automation, empowering enterprises to harness the full potential of AI agents to autonomously execute and optimize complex business processes. The UiPath Platform™ uniquely combines controlled agency, developer flexibility, and seamless integration to help organizations scale agentic automation safely and confidently. Committed to security, governance, and interoperability, UiPath supports enterprises as they transition into a future where automation delivers on the full potential of AI to transform industries. For more information, visit www.uipath.com.