Tanner Pharma Group and UCB Pharma Initiate Partnership for Epilepsy Program in Southeast Asia

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UCB Pharma and Tanner Pharma Group today announced they have initiated a partnership in Southeast Asia to enable access to innovative treatments for patients with epilepsy.

“We are proud to work with UCB to provide a means for epilepsy patients in Southeast Asia to access innovative medicines. This partnership reflects the types of companies Tanner strives to associate with.” Share

“We are proud to work with UCB to provide a means for epilepsy patients in Southeast Asia to access innovative medicines. This partnership reflects the types of companies Tanner strives to associate with,” said Rob Keel, Executive Vice President of the Managed Access Program division at Tanner Pharma.

Healthcare professionals in the covered Southeast Asia countries of Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Republic of Korea, Thailand and Vietnam can request details by contacting Tanner at NPP@tannerpharma.com.

About UCB

UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. UCB’s policy on access to medicines can be found here: Our positions | UCB.

About Tanner Pharma

Tanner Pharma is a specialist pharmaceutical services provider based in Charlotte, NC, USA with offices in Ireland, Switzerland and the UK. The company has developed a portfolio of service offerings focused on improving the global access to medicines. Through its Managed Access Programs division, Tanner supports manufacturers by providing controlled and compliant access to their innovative medicines in countries where they are not commercially accessible. For more information, visit www.tannerpharma.com.