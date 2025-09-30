Kayhan Space Launches Free GPU-Accelerated Satellite Propagation Tool for Real-Time Visualization

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kayhan Space, a leading provider of advanced spaceflight intelligence and autonomous safety solutions, today announced the launch of sgp4.gl, a GPU-accelerated SGP4 propagator purpose-built for large-scale satellite modeling. By enabling smooth, real-time propagation directly in the browser, sgp4.gl makes high-fidelity satellite visualization possible at catalog scale – handling thousands of satellites simultaneously.

Traditional approaches to orbital propagation in visualization environments often struggle to scale as catalog sizes grow, resulting in low frame rates and degraded user experience. sgp4.gl overcomes these barriers by leveraging GPU acceleration to deliver performance that keeps pace with today’s rapidly expanding orbital environment.

“As a company, we have significantly benefited from using existing open-source technologies, and we’re happy to give back to the community whenever possible,” said Araz Feyzi, Co-Founder and CTO of Kayhan Space.

sgp4.gl is freely available for anyone to use, and it demonstrates how higher performance can transform the user experience. Higher frame rates mean smoother interactions, and smoother interactions mean better understanding and trust. Built as an offshoot of the high-fidelity numerical propagator Kayhan has developed using Vulkan, sgp4.gl illustrates the level of performance the company is bringing into operational environments.

To ensure broad accessibility, Kayhan has also released a complete open-source demo that integrates sgp4.gl with Next.js and CesiumJS, deployable in minutes on Vercel. The demo provides developers and operators with a practical starting point to explore, test, and extend sgp4.gl in their own applications – offering an easy way to smoothly process tens of thousands of satellite tracks at once. The demo is available on GitHub (https://github.com/Kayhan-Space/sgp4gl-demo), with a live version at https://sgp4gl-demo.vercel.app.

“sgp4.gl is one way we are giving back to the community of developers and operators who are building the future of space,” added Hyun Seo, Chief Product Officer at Kayhan Space. “It is free, it performs at a level that makes large catalogs easy to explore, and it offers just a glimpse of the advanced capabilities we are delivering with our production systems.”

The launch of sgp4.gl reflects Kayhan’s commitment to advancing the state of spaceflight safety and intelligence with tools that scale alongside the growth of the space industry.

ABOUT KAYHAN SPACE

Kayhan Space Corp. is a leading developer of advanced spaceflight intelligence and autonomous safety solutions for government and commercial operators. Founded in 2019 as a U.S.-owned and operated company, Kayhan is driven by a mission to make spaceflight safer and leads the industry in Space Situational Awareness and Space Traffic Coordination through its groundbreaking Satcat Product Suite. Kayhan's solutions are trusted by the world's top commercial operators and have secured contracts with the Department of Defense, Department of Commerce, and NASA.

Learn more at https://kayhan.space