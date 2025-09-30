-

Authorized Distributor Mouser Offers Design Engineers and Buyers the Latest Technologies from Renesas Electronics

original Mouser, an authorized global distributor of semiconductors and electronic products, stocks the newest products from Renesas Electronics, a world leader in secure solutions for embedded applications.

Mouser, an authorized global distributor of semiconductors and electronic products, stocks the newest products from Renesas Electronics, a world leader in secure solutions for embedded applications.

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mouser Electronics, Inc., an authorized global distributor of semiconductors and electronic products, is stocking the newest products from Renesas Electronics, a world leader in secure solutions for embedded applications. With over 28,000 Renesas parts available to order, including nearly 10,000 in stock and ready to ship, Mouser offers a wide portfolio of the newest Renesas solutions, adding new products daily.

With over 28,000 Renesas parts available to order, including nearly 10,000 in stock and ready to ship, Mouser offers a wide portfolio of the newest Renesas solutions, adding new products daily.

Share

The Renesas RA8P1 microcontrollers, available from Mouser, are AI-enabled single- and dual-core MCUs, powered by the high-performance Arm® Cortex®-M85 (CM85) and Cortex-M33 (CM33) CPU. These MCUs also integrate the Arm Ethos-U55 neural network processor (uNPU) to provide exceptional uplift in AI/ML, DSP, and scalar performance, ideal for Edge, AI, and IoT applications.

The RAA48930x 3-level synchronous buck controllers are ideal for battery charging and voltage regulation in USB Type-C® systems, such as multiple-port USB-PD chargers, portable power stations, robots, drones, and more. The three-level buck converter topology, enabled by the nRAA48930x controllers, delivers exceptional efficiency and significantly reduces the required inductance to regulate the output voltage. Their innovative design minimizes power loss and reduces system size, making them well-suited for compact, high-performance applications.

The TP65H030G4Px 650V 30mΩ Gallium Nitride (GaN) FETs offer high-efficiency, high-density power conversion for data center, industrial, and e-mobility applications. These devices integrate a robust SuperGaN® platform, providing substantial advancements over traditional silicon or Silicon Carbide (SiC) alternatives. With TOLT, TO-247, and TOLL package options, the TP65H030G4Px FETs allow engineers to customize and optimize their designs for specific power architectures from 1kW upwards to 10kW and even higher with parallel configurations.

Renesas' RA4C1 microcontrollers combine low power and a focus on advanced security, making them ideal for applications such as metering or IoT devices. These MCUs also include abundant communication interfaces and segment LCD support, which is good for industrial user interfaces. A 512Kbyte dual bank on-chip flash enables easy and secure software updates with 96kbytes of SRAM and 8kbytes of data flash for on-chip data storage.

To learn more about the wide selection of Renesas products available from Mouser, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/renesas/.

For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the widest selection of the newest semiconductors, electronic components and industrial automation products. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Engineers can stay abreast of today's exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser's complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser's email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber/.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

For further information, contact:
Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics
Senior Vice President of Marketing
+1 (817) 804-3833
Kevin.Hess@mouser.com

For press inquiries, contact:
Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Electronics
Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations
+1 (817) 804-7764
Kelly.DeGarmo@mouser.com

Industry:

Mouser Electronics, Inc.

Release Versions
English

Contacts

For further information, contact:
Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics
Senior Vice President of Marketing
+1 (817) 804-3833
Kevin.Hess@mouser.com

For press inquiries, contact:
Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Electronics
Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations
+1 (817) 804-7764
Kelly.DeGarmo@mouser.com

Social Media Profiles
Mouser Electronics on Facebook
Mouser Electronics on Instagram
Mouser Electronics on LinkedIn
Mouser Electronics on Twitter
Mouser Electronics on YouTube
More News From Mouser Electronics, Inc.

Mouser Electronics Celebrates Its 2025 Best-in-Class Award Winners

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader™ empowering innovation, is pleased to announce the 2025 recipients of the Mouser Best-in-Class Awards. The annual awards event occurred on September 23 near the global distributor's corporate headquarters in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. "We extend our congratulations and sincere appreciation to the dedicated individuals who won the Best-in-Class Award this year," said Kristin Sch...

Mouser's Heidi Elliott, Jennifer Krajcirovic, and Aimee Smith Recognized as Top Professionals in Marketing

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader™ empowering innovation, is pleased to announce that three members of Mouser Electronics' marketing leadership team have earned top industry awards for 2025, underscoring the company's reputation for innovation and excellence in the global marketing arena. Heidi Elliott, Marketing Communications Director for Mouser, received the Marketing Mavericks Award from the Dallas-Fort Worth cha...

Mouser Electronics Explores the 3D Printing Revolution and Its Impact on Design, Engineering, and Manufacturing

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, today released its latest installment of the Empowering Innovation Together (EIT) technology series, entitled, That's 3D Printed? This installment explores how the foundational principles of 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, have advanced to transform design, engineering, and manufacturing through nove...
Back to Newsroom