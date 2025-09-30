Authorized Distributor Mouser Offers Design Engineers and Buyers the Latest Technologies from Renesas Electronics

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mouser Electronics, Inc., an authorized global distributor of semiconductors and electronic products, is stocking the newest products from Renesas Electronics, a world leader in secure solutions for embedded applications. With over 28,000 Renesas parts available to order, including nearly 10,000 in stock and ready to ship, Mouser offers a wide portfolio of the newest Renesas solutions, adding new products daily.

The Renesas RA8P1 microcontrollers, available from Mouser, are AI-enabled single- and dual-core MCUs, powered by the high-performance Arm® Cortex®-M85 (CM85) and Cortex-M33 (CM33) CPU. These MCUs also integrate the Arm Ethos-U55 neural network processor (uNPU) to provide exceptional uplift in AI/ML, DSP, and scalar performance, ideal for Edge, AI, and IoT applications.

The RAA48930x 3-level synchronous buck controllers are ideal for battery charging and voltage regulation in USB Type-C® systems, such as multiple-port USB-PD chargers, portable power stations, robots, drones, and more. The three-level buck converter topology, enabled by the nRAA48930x controllers, delivers exceptional efficiency and significantly reduces the required inductance to regulate the output voltage. Their innovative design minimizes power loss and reduces system size, making them well-suited for compact, high-performance applications.

The TP65H030G4Px 650V 30mΩ Gallium Nitride (GaN) FETs offer high-efficiency, high-density power conversion for data center, industrial, and e-mobility applications. These devices integrate a robust SuperGaN® platform, providing substantial advancements over traditional silicon or Silicon Carbide (SiC) alternatives. With TOLT, TO-247, and TOLL package options, the TP65H030G4Px FETs allow engineers to customize and optimize their designs for specific power architectures from 1kW upwards to 10kW and even higher with parallel configurations.

Renesas' RA4C1 microcontrollers combine low power and a focus on advanced security, making them ideal for applications such as metering or IoT devices. These MCUs also include abundant communication interfaces and segment LCD support, which is good for industrial user interfaces. A 512Kbyte dual bank on-chip flash enables easy and secure software updates with 96kbytes of SRAM and 8kbytes of data flash for on-chip data storage.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the widest selection of the newest semiconductors, electronic components and industrial automation products.

