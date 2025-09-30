Mahalo Banking Selected by Corry FCU to Deliver a Next-Generation Digital Banking Experience

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corry Federal Credit Union (‘Corry FCU’) has selected Mahalo Banking to implement its next-generation digital banking platform, coinciding with the credit union’s core transition to Corelation KeyStone. The partnership reflects Corry FCU’s commitment to delivering a modern, secure, and seamless digital experience while maximizing the value of its KeyStone core.

Corry FCU sought a digital banking provider that could tightly integrate with KeyStone, enabling a smooth conversion and ensuring that members have access to a unified platform. Mahalo’s solution stood out for its ability to deliver native digital functionality across online and mobile channels, reducing reliance on multiple third-party vendors and streamlining both operational workflows and the member experience.

“Selecting Mahalo was a strategic decision for Corry FCU as we prepare for our core transition and digital banking conversion,” said Stacey Heiser, CEO of Corry FCU. “Mahalo’s deep integration with KeyStone, intuitive understanding of the credit union movement, and collaborative partnership approach give us the confidence that we will deliver an exceptional experience to our members that directly supports their financial needs. Our team was especially impressed with the solution’s user-friendly design and robust functionality.”

Mahalo’s digital banking platform will provide members with seamless platform accessibility, enhanced self-service tools, and advanced fraud prevention, including Credential Assurance Technology (CAT) that safeguards against credential-stuffing attacks and other emerging cyber threats. Members will also be able to view all accounts within and outside of Corry FCU in a centralized dashboard that enables simplified financial management. In addition, Corry FCU will be leveraging Mahalo’s Business Banking module, delivering robust digital banking capabilities tailored to meet the needs of business members.

“We are proud to partner with Corry FCU at this pivotal moment in its digital transformation,” said Denny Howell, COO of Mahalo. “By combining a full core conversion with a next-generation digital banking upgrade, Corry FCU is reimagining the member experience from the ground up. Our native Keystone integration empowers the credit union to deliver a streamlined, secure platform that engages members while streamlining operations.”

About Corry FCU

Founded in 1958, Corry Federal Credit Union is a member-owned financial institution dedicated to serving the financial needs of our members and their families in a friendly and professional manner. Our commitment is to remain fiscally responsible: offering attractive rates for deposit accounts and loans while continually expanding our services for our member’s convenience. Our primary goal is to be our member’s first choice for financial services. Learn more at corryfcu.org.

About Mahalo

Mahalo Banking provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo offers the industry’s first and only online banking solution to fully integrate comprehensive neurodiverse functionality directly into its platform. This inclusive approach allows credit unions to support and embrace all members and accommodate their unique needs.

