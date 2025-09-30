Everly Life Insurance Company and Zinnia Recognized with Datos Impact Award in Technology for Advancing Customer Experience in Life Insurance

TOPEKA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everly, a modern life insurance company dedicated to making protection radically more human, and Zinnia, a leading life and annuity technology company, today announced that they have jointly received the prestigious Datos Impact Award in Insurance Technology in the Digital category. Datos Insights' annual Impact Awards program recognizes innovations leading the industry and pioneering new and disruptive financial services products and capabilities.

The award recognizes organizations that leverage technology to meaningfully improve customer outcomes. Everly and Zinnia set out to launch TermVest+, a first-of-its-kind universal life solution, that simplifies the complexity that has long kept life insurance products out of reach for most consumers. The company’s strategy to expand distribution and broaden access to life insurance focused on delivering a transparent, seamless, and memorable experience that exceeded modern customer expectations while improving business performance. To support this transformation, Everly partnered with Zinnia, aligning closely on innovation, operational efficiency, and solution design to reimagine the entire end-to-end experience.

“This recognition is a testament to our belief that life insurance should be effortless to own and genuinely valuable to the consumer,” said Jordan Teel, CEO of Everly. “By working with Zinnia, we’re proving that technology can transform the industry and deliver experiences that customers and advisors truly deserve.”

“We are delighted to see Everly recognized with this award for product innovation,” said Michele Trogni, CEO and Chair of Zinnia. “At Zinnia, our mission is to build the modern rails of the life and annuity economy, and supporting the rapid build-out and distribution of innovative products is at the heart of what we do best.”

The Datos Technology Impact Awards in Insurance Technology celebrate the companies and partnerships shaping the future of insurance with digital solutions that simplify processes, empower advisors, and enhance consumer trust.

About Everly

Everly is a next-generation life insurance company redefining what it means to protect the modern consumer. Backed by strong financials—including an AM Best rating of A- (Excellent)—As of January 1, 2025, Everly has insured over 200,000 lives through products that are radically transparent, simple, and designed for real-life needs. With embedded technology and a mobile-first experience, Everly reaches the uninsured and underinsured, offering fast, flexible coverage with human support when it counts. From product design to customer experience, Everly is transforming how life insurance is bought, sold, and trusted.

About Zinnia

Zinnia, an Eldridge Industries business, simplifies L&A insurance by delivering comprehensive technology solutions for the industry’s most critical needs. Zinnia enables carriers and distributors to build, sell, and service insurance, ultimately helping more people get the coverage they need and the service they deserve. Zinnia is also backed by funds managed by KKR and Vista Credit Partners, leading global investment firms. To learn more about Zinnia, please visit zinnia.com.