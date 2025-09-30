BenchSci Announces Strategic Partnership with Thermo Fisher Scientific to Create AI-powered Tools to Accelerate R&D Productivity

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BenchSci, a world leader in AI solutions for preclinical research and drug discovery, today announced a strategic partnership with Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, to deliver AI-powered research tools and digital capabilities to accelerate experimental design and improve R&D productivity for scientists and researchers.

Leveraging BenchSci’s ASCEND™ AI technology, the partnership will involve the development of new AI-enabled tools, including enterprise software solutions for scientific and analytical instruments, advanced web-based research literature search, and optimized reagent selection. These tools will be designed to help scientists and researchers interpret large scientific datasets, design more effective experiments, review published literature, and optimize laboratory resources.

“BenchSci’s technology acts as an AI assistant for scientists, leveraging a proprietary biomedical knowledge graph and machine learning models to decode scientific evidence and uncover biological insights. This partnership will expand what’s possible for researchers everywhere,” said Liran Belenzon, CEO and co-founder of BenchSci. “Pairing our AI expertise with Thermo Fisher’s footprint of lab equipment, consumables, and services will create new opportunities for scientists across the life sciences ecosystem.”

“AI is unlocking a new era of scientific possibility, and our partnership with BenchSci will help our customers accelerate their important work,” said Gianluca Pettiti, executive vice president and president, Life Sciences, Diagnostics and Applied at Thermo Fisher Scientific. “By combining our global scale, world-class products, and innovation leadership with BenchSci’s advanced AI capabilities, we will transform our customers’ capabilities to model science in silico, enabling them to move from scientific ideas to approved medicines faster and more cost-effectively.”

About BenchSci

BenchSci is a world leader in AI solutions for drug discovery on a mission to exponentially increase the speed and quality of life-saving R&D to help bring new medicines to patients faster. We apply AI to understand how disease biology works throughout the drug discovery pipeline to solve the number one reason drug discovery projects fail—getting the biology wrong. Our platform, ASCEND, acts as a scalable AI assistant for preclinical organizations, increasing the productivity of the preclinical R&D pipeline across therapeutic areas. Backed by top-tier investors, including Generation Investment Management, iNovia Capital, TCV, F-Prime, Gradient Ventures (Google’s AI fund), and Golden Ventures, BenchSci has raised over $200 million. Our platform accelerates science at 16 top-20 pharmaceutical companies and over 4,500 leading research centers worldwide. We’re a Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ and Fast 500™ winner. For more information about BenchSci, visit www.benchsci.com.