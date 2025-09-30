Smarter Technologies Acquires Pieces Technologies and Launches SmarterNotes: The First Clinical AI Solution to Unite Inpatient Documentation with Revenue Cycle Intelligence

DALLAS & IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smarter Technologies, the automation and insights platform for healthcare efficiency, today announced the acquisition of Pieces Technologies (“Pieces”) and the launch of SmarterNotes, the first and only clinical AI solution that fully integrates streamlined note generation with concurrent revenue cycle intelligence. SmarterNotes captures all the meaningful data from the patient record, not just voice, ensuring every note is accurate, compliant, and optimized for reimbursement from the start.

SmarterNotes combines SmarterDx’s proprietary clinical AI with Pieces’ industry-leading note automation workflows. SmarterNotes connects the dots from patient admission to final payment, proactively preventing queries and denials, while also identifying missed revenue opportunities. These insights applied at the point of documentation generate cleaner inputs for cleaner claims, delivering significant efficiency gains and revenue capture for health systems.

“Smarter Technologies is tackling the persistent and growing challenges every health system faces,” said Michael Gao, MD, President of Smarter Technologies. “With proprietary clinical and agentic AI, human expertise, and scale, we are reinventing revenue cycle processes and driving better financial outcomes. This partnership with Pieces enables us to redefine how clinical workflow connects to the revenue cycle.”

SmarterDx’s AI algorithms provide insight into clinical data and can understand over 10,000 diagnoses and procedures, driving an additional 30–50 basis points of revenue for health system partners. When combined with Pieces’ AI-generated physician documentation, the result is a note that maximizes accuracy and revenue opportunities, while minimizing burden on providers.

Pieces leverages proprietary AI to condense and summarize clinical data directly within the electronic health record (EHR), pre-generating documentation such as progress notes, discharge summaries, and multidisciplinary care plans. The solution, used to produce more than 10 million AI-generated clinical documents to date, empowers care teams to reclaim valuable time while improving accuracy, reducing cognitive load, and enhancing care coordination.

“At Pieces, we’ve always believed that AI should work in service of clinicians, not the other way around,” said Ruben Amarasingham, MD, CEO and Founder of Pieces Technologies. “By joining forces with Smarter Technologies and launching SmarterNotes, we can make the clinical documentation process not just faster, but smarter. Now, documentation captures all the components that impact revenue and quality, while preserving the safety and transparency clinicians expect from technology that operates within the patient record.”

From Documentation to Intelligence

While many solutions stop at transcription, SmarterNotes transforms documentation into actionable intelligence. By embedding advanced clinical and financial insights directly into the note creation process, SmarterNotes bridges the gap between clinical documentation and revenue cycle performance. Every detail is accurate, complete, and aligned with best practice standards and reimbursement optimization — empowering providers to address gaps before they impact coding, workflow, or financial results. Learn more about the new SmarterNotes offering here.

Proven Results and Market Trust

Built on the proven capabilities of SmarterPrebill and the Pieces Platform, SmarterNotes delivers consistent, proven results:

12M+ cases analyzed — AI that understands physician reasoning.

10% faster discharge summaries completed before discharge.

69% – 76% fewer late nights spent on pajama-time documentation.

36% of encounters with new CC/MCC opportunities identified.

5:1 ROI from Day 1, with an average of $2.5M in realized annual net new revenue per 10,000 patient discharges.

SmarterNotes yields transformative outcomes for providers, meaning health systems no longer have to choose between a better clinician experience and optimal revenue capture – they can achieve both.

About Pieces Technologies

Pieces Technologies is a physician-led AI company focused on improving care delivery through automation. Its flagship product, the Pieces Intelligence Platform, delivers AI-generated documentation and clinical summaries to assist physicians, nurses, and case managers within the EHR. Trusted by hospitals and health systems nationwide, Pieces is backed by NIH funding and industry partnerships that advance its mission of returning time to medicine. Learn more at www.piecestech.com.

About Smarter Technologies

Smarter Technologies, the automation and insights platform for healthcare efficiency, is a leading AI-powered revenue management platform that combines proprietary clinical agents, human-in-the-loop AI Agents, clinical ontology and global financial and administrative services that allows healthcare organizations the flexibility to automate the entirety of their administrative and financial workflows to optimize operational outcomes and drive better patient experiences. For more information, visit: www.smarter-technologies.com.