Tanner Health Partners With Briya to Develop an Advanced Data-sharing Platform and Improve Patient Care

CARROLLTON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tanner Health, a leading nonprofit healthcare system serving west Georgia and east Alabama, today announced a strategic partnership with Briya, a health technology company redefining healthcare research and innovation with AI and data.

The two companies have created the Briya/Tanner Network, a new patient data network to support clinical innovation and healthcare research by providing secure access to high-quality real-world data (RWD).

The integration with Briya is part of Tanner’s continuing investment in new technologies through its innovation arm, Healthliant Ventures.

The collaboration integrates Briya's secure data access platform with Tanner’s extensive patient network. It demonstrates Briya's commitment to transforming health care through innovative data solutions that bridge the gap between healthcare research and clinical application, solidifying the company’s position as a key enabler of data-driven healthcare transformation.

"This partnership exemplifies our mission to unlock the power of real-world data to support critical healthcare research, while maintaining the highest standards of privacy and security," said David Lazerson, co-founder and CEO of Briya. "Integrating our platform with Tanner Health can create new pathways for clinicians and researchers to access meaningful insights that accelerate innovation and significantly improve patient care."

The Briya/Tanner Network represents a significant advancement in health data interoperability, demonstrating how cutting-edge technology can enhance traditional healthcare delivery models.

Partnering with Tanner, an established healthcare system, enables Briya to build an interconnected network of comprehensive databases that can accelerate medical research, improve treatment protocols and ultimately enhance patient care across multiple healthcare settings.

"We are delighted to partner with Briya on this initiative that will further establish Tanner as a leader in data-driven health care,” said Loy Howard, president and CEO of Tanner Health. “With a history of excellence serving the people of west Georgia and east Alabama, this will further our mission to improve outcomes for our patients while contributing to broader advancements in the health innovation landscape."

Briya's AI-powered platform enables secure and efficient access to de-identified real-world data, while guaranteeing strict compliance with global privacy and security standards. Connecting hospitals and clinics with research teams helps organizations overcome key challenges in the collection and exchange of data, while Briya’s federated approach ensures that healthcare organizations never risk losing control of their data. It supports evidence-based medicine and clinical research to accelerate the development and time-to-market for new solutions and therapies — without compromising patient confidentiality.

Tanner Health operates five hospitals and supports more than three million patient interactions annually, providing Briya's platform access to a robust and diverse patient population.

About Briya

Briya is a healthcare technology company dedicated to supporting vital medical and biopharma research and innovation with AI and data. Briya AIRE™, the first AI research engine built specifically for clinical and biomedical research, serves as an AI assistant across academia and the pharmaceutical industry. It can collect and analyze complex clinical data, generating insights that can be used to design cohorts, validate endpoints and meet key development milestones. With full anonymization and a federated data approach, Briya accelerates the path to discoveries while maintaining the highest standards of security, compliance, and trust.

For more information, follow us on LinkedIn and X, or visit https://briya.com/.

About Tanner Health

Tanner Health is a five-hospital non-profit health system providing convenient, personalized health care to communities across west Georgia and east Alabama. Tanner Health physicians and staff provide the latest technology and treatment options to advance the health of its patients. In addition to its regional hospitals and care centers, Tanner operates Tanner Medical Group, one of the largest multi-specialty physician groups in metro Atlanta.

Learn more at tanner.org.

About Healthliant Ventures

Healthliant Ventures was born out of the idea of Tanner Health being a strategic partner to healthcare startups seeking to validate their products or services, expand their offerings through co-development and market them to other health systems and types of customers. Healthliant Ventures is dedicated to driving innovation, fostering strategic partnerships and transforming the way health care is delivered. Committed to advancing the industry, Healthliant Ventures focuses on developing innovative technologies and driving impactful change across the healthcare landscape.

Learn more at healthliant.com.