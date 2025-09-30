IBAT Signs Middle East Collaboration Agreement to Pursue Lithium Extraction Projects with its Modular Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) Technology

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--International Battery Metals Ltd. (“IBAT”) (TSXV: IBAT) & (OTCQB: IBATF), an advanced technology provider of modular direct lithium extraction (DLE) systems, today announced it has entered into an 18-month exclusive collaboration agreement with a major Middle East energy services provider to jointly pursue direct lithium extraction (DLE) opportunities across the region. The agreement contemplates joint participation in proposals and tenders.

Joe Mills, Chief Executive Officer of IBAT, commented:

"This strategic partnership opens up a significant new market for IBAT with potential project opportunities in the Middle East, a region with substantial lithium brine resources and growing industrial demand. Our partner brings deep regional relationships and market knowledge, while IBAT contributes its high-quality, proven DLE technology. As we demonstrated through our successful commercial implementation in Utah last year, our modular design can be deployed and adapted to diverse brine conditions.”

About International Battery Metals Ltd.

IBAT's direct lithium extraction technology is based on proprietary lithium extraction media housed in patented extraction columns. The columns are enclosed in modular, transportable skid mounted platforms that can be transported and commissioned into production within a reasonably short time frame.

Utilizing the patented technology, the Company's focus has been on advancing extraction of lithium chloride from ground water salt brine and produced water deposits. The Company's unique patented technology ensures efficient delivery of lithium chloride while ensuring minimal environmental impact.

