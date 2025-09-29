Firmus Technologies Partners with Rafay to Expand Platform and AI Cloud Services across Asia-Pacific

SYDNEY & SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Firmus Technologies has selected Rafay, a leader in cloud-native orchestration, to integrate Platform-as-a-Service capabilities into the Firmus AI Cloud. The partnership enhances Firmus’ developer experience, enabling users to train, fine-tune, and deploy AI models directly on Firmus’ vertically integrated AI Factory infrastructure.

Rafay’s orchestration platform connects seamlessly with Firmus’ AI FactoryOS – a proprietary operating system designed to maximise efficiency across compute, cooling, and orchestration. Combining consistently optimized infrastructure with cloud services delivers a new frictionless, full-stack experience purpose-built for AI at scale.

This integration gives developers flexible, self-service access to Firmus’ AI Factory deployments, including Project Southgate - Australia’s largest GPU deployment, powered by renewable energy. Designed for low energy and water usage with dense compute efficiency, Southgate provides next-generation infrastructure at unmatched cost and carbon performance.

“We’re committed to full-stack innovation, and that includes cloud services,” said Dr Daniel Kearney, CTO of Firmus Technologies. “For us, that means giving developers a seamless path to train and deploy on world-class infrastructure. Rafay helps us offer a best-in-class experience to users accessing Southgate compute - turning next-gen hardware into a highly usable, low-friction cloud environment.”

Expanding Capabilities with Rafay

The upgraded capabilities enables enterprise customers and individual developers to access a complete stack for modern AI workloads – from raw compute to developer-ready services. With the addition of the Rafay Platform, enhanced capabilities will include:

GPU-Powered Compute: Bare metal servers, virtual machines, SLURM clusters, and Kubernetes environments optimized for AI workloads.

Self-Service Tools for Data Scientists: Access to Jupyter Notebooks, ML Workbenches, and NVIDIA technologies such as NVIDIA NIM.

Developer-Friendly AI Services: Serverless Inference and Serviceless Finetuning to enable model consumption and business-specific fine-tuning without infrastructure overhead.

AI Studio: model hosting, streaming fine-tuning and inferencing.

"We’re proud to partner with Firmus to enable the next wave of enterprise AI in Asia-Pacific," said Haseeb Budhani, CEO and co-founder of Rafay Systems. “With our Kubernetes Operations Platform integrated into the Firmus AI Cloud, users of all sizes in the region now gain the control and scalability they need to go from prototyping to production with unprecedented agility and cost-efficiency.”

About Firmus Technologies

Firmus Technologies builds world-class, highly-efficient AI factories, utilizing its proprietary technology to drive down total cost of ownership and accelerate AI adoption. With offices in Australia and Singapore, Firmus partners with government, enterprise, education and the innovators of tomorrow to create sustainable, sovereign AI solutions. For more information, visit www.firmus.co.

About Rafay Systems

Founded in 2017, Rafay is committed to elevating CPU and GPU-based infrastructure to a strategic asset for enterprises and cloud service providers. Enterprises, NVIDIA Cloud Partner, and GPU Clouds leverage the company’s GPU PaaS™ (Platform-as-a-Service) stack to simplify the complexities of managing cloud and on-premises based infrastructure while enabling self-service workflows for platform and DevOps teams–all within one multi-tenant offering. The Rafay Platform also helps companies improve governance capabilities, optimize costs of CPU & GPU resources, and accelerate the delivery of cloud-native and AI-powered applications. Customers such as MoneyGram and Guardant Health entrust Rafay to be the cornerstone of their modern infrastructure strategy and AI architecture. Gartner has recognized Rafay as a Cool Vendor in Container Management. GigaOm named Rafay as a Leader and Outperformer in the GigaOm Radar Report for Managed Kubernetes.