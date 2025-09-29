PortX Partners With Bud Financial to Accelerate Data Enrichment and Customer Engagement for Financial Institutions

MERCER ISLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PortX, the AI-powered integration and data solution purpose-built for banks and credit unions, today announced a strategic partnership with Bud Financial, a pioneer in financial data intelligence. The collaboration makes it dramatically easier for financial institutions to access Bud’s market-leading enrichment, segmentation, and engagement tools by leveraging PortX’s deep connectivity into core banking systems.

“We’re not just simplifying connectivity—we’re enabling banks and credit unions to use their data more intelligently.” — David Wexler, CEO at PortX Share

Through this partnership, Bud and PortX have already begun working with a U.S. super regional bank, showcasing the value of seamless access to various core processing systems combined with value-adding transaction enrichment and customer insights.

“One of the biggest challenges for financial institutions is often finding resources and navigating complexity to integrate between existing core systems and new platforms such as Bud,” said Michael Cullum, CTO at Bud. “Our partnership with PortX removes that barrier with direct connectivity to all major banking core systems. That means that any bank or credit union can activate Bud’s full suite of data intelligence products with minimal effort, turning transaction data into actionable insights that drive customer engagement and financial well-being.”

PortX is the AI-powered integration platform that delivers open, real-time access to core and fintech data and accelerates the adoption of innovative financial products through its Integration-Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS). By combining PortX’s data orchestration with Bud’s enrichment and customer intelligence capabilities, financial institutions can rapidly deliver personalized experiences and gain a complete understanding of customer finances without complex development work.

“Open, real-time access to data is the foundation for every innovation in financial services,” said David Wexler, CEO at PortX. “Bud Financial’s personalized banking models are a big boost to the data connectivity and integration work we do for our customers. By partnering with Bud, we’re not just simplifying connectivity—we’re enabling banks and credit unions to use their data more intelligently to make better decisions, unlock a 360-degree view of their customers, and deliver personalized services faster than ever before.”

The benefits of the partnership are clear:

Seamless scalability: Any PortX client can access Bud’s enrichment, segmentation, and engagement capabilities with ease.

Any PortX client can access Bud’s enrichment, segmentation, and engagement capabilities with ease. Faster time to value: PortX’s data integration framework allows Bud to connect easily to core banking systems, eliminating lengthy development cycles.

PortX’s data integration framework allows Bud to connect easily to core banking systems, eliminating lengthy development cycles. Future-ready flexibility: The partnership combines Bud’s intelligence layer with PortX’s data management and orchestration framework, providing financial institutions with the flexibility to adopt data-driven tools while maintaining full control over their data strategy.

With Bud’s intelligence layer, powered by its market-leading transaction enrichment, and PortX’s infrastructure unlocking access to core data, banks and credit unions of all sizes can now deploy cutting-edge customer engagement strategies faster than ever before, regardless of which core provider they use.

About Bud

Bud Financial (“Bud”) enriches financial data, identifying the likes of merchant, category, location and regularity of transactions, to provide actionable insights and readable inputs for LLMs in the financial services industry.

Scaling rapidly, Bud has been a trailblazer in its use of AI since 2015. The company has enabled banks and fintechs worldwide to get customer context from their transaction data so they can personalize the banking experience, proactively manage risk and optimize their business operations.

With tens of billions of transactions processed, Bud’s market-leading transactional enrichment, categorization and analysis helps financial institutions to become intelligent enterprises, fully harnessing their customer data and finding new, data-driven opportunities to grow.

More at: thisisbud.com

About PortX

PortX, powered by PiXi AI, is the only AI-powered integration and data solution purpose-built for banks and credit unions. Its platform unifies core, fintech, application, data, and payments connectivity in one secure, scalable hub. With Integration Manager, Payment Manager, and Data Manager, financial institutions can adopt fintechs faster, publish trusted “blessed” data across the enterprise, and deliver real-time insights. PortX gives institutions the confidence, agility, and speed to compete with the largest banks at a fraction of the cost. PortX is trusted by financial institutions nationwide to modernize systems, accelerate growth, and achieve Customer360 outcomes. Learn more at portx.io.

More at: portx.io