i-wireless, LLC, Owners of Wireless Brands Access and Kroger Wireless Select Telgoo5 to Power Next-Generation Wireless Services

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--i-wireless, LLC, owners of wireless brands Access and Kroger Wireless, leading providers of affordable wireless services, today announced they have selected Telgoo5, a premier provider of cloud-native BSS solutions for the wireless industry, to support their current and future wireless business. The decision was made following an extensive and comprehensive search to find a technology partner capable of meeting the evolving needs of their customer base.

The partnership will see both Kroger Wireless and Access Wireless migrate their existing customer bases to the Telgoo5 platform. This strategic move is designed to enhance operational efficiency, improve the customer experience, and provide a flexible foundation for future growth and innovation.

"After a thorough evaluation process, we are confident that Telgoo5's robust and scalable platform is the right choice to support our mission of providing reliable and affordable wireless services," said Sean Cullen at i-wireless. "This migration will enable us to streamline our operations, introduce new features, and ultimately deliver an even better experience for our customers."

Telgoo5's BSS solution is renowned for its ability to handle complex billing, real-time analytics, and customer relationship management, all within a single, unified platform. The cloud-native architecture provides the agility and flexibility required to adapt to a rapidly changing market, ensuring Kroger Wireless and Access Wireless can stay ahead of the curve.

"We are honored to have been selected by i-wireless to power their Kroger Wireless and Access Wireless operations," said Stuart Chowning at Telgoo5. "This partnership is a testament to the strength and versatility of our platform. We look forward to working closely with their teams to ensure a seamless migration and support their continued success."

The migration to the new platform is expected to begin in the coming months, with a focus on ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted transition for all customers.

About i-wireless, LLC brands:

Kroger Wireless

Kroger Wireless is a leading provider of affordable wireless services, committed to offering reliable connectivity and exceptional value to its customers. With a focus on simplicity and transparency, Kroger Wireless provides a range of plans designed to meet the diverse needs of families and individuals. For more information, visit krogerwireless.com.

Access Wireless

Access Wireless is a Lifeline service provider dedicated to connecting eligible individuals with free or low-cost wireless services. As part of its commitment to digital inclusion, Access Wireless helps bridge the digital divide by providing essential communication tools to those who need them most. For more information, visit accesswireless.com.

About Telgoo5

Telgoo5 is a leading provider of cloud-native billing solutions for the wireless industry. Its innovative platform empowers Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) to manage complex billing, customer relationship management, and network operations with unparalleled efficiency and flexibility. For more information, visit telgoo5.com.