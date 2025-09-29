ISB Global Services and CARFAX Canada Expand their VIN Scan Partnership to Major Canadian Insurers

LONDON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ISB Global Services and CARFAX Canada extend their VIN Scan offering to major auto insurance providers nationwide. Powered by the most trusted and comprehensive source of vehicle history data, CARFAX Canada VIN Scan provides insurers with essential vehicle details, including history flags, fraud detection and valuation data.

ISB Global Services currently offers CARFAX Canada’s comprehensive vehicle history and lien reports to their customers across the country. Now, by also integrating CARFAX Canada’s VIN Scan capability into ISB Global Services solutions, this adds an extra layer of early detection of potential VIN fraud, further protecting insurers, used car buyers and vehicle owners.

“Our collaboration with CARFAX Canada strengthens our ability to support SIU teams and underwriters through data-driven innovation. Together, we deliver tools that reduce fraud, improve underwriting accuracy, and help insurers protect their portfolios,” said Shane Thomas-Lovric, Director of Vendor and Contract Management at ISB Global Services.

"At CARFAX Canada, we’re committed to providing our partners with the best possible data-driven solutions to help minimize the impacts of VIN fraud across Canada," said Shawn Vording, President at CARFAX Canada. "This partnership with ISB Global puts our trusted VIN Scan capability directly into the hands of more insurers, ultimately helping them stay a step ahead of VIN fraud."

CARFAX Canada VIN Scan offers up-to-date data to auto insurance providers facilitating enhanced decision making throughout the policy lifecycle, with an added layer of protection against potential VIN fraud.

About ISB Global Services

ISB Global Services is a trusted provider of a wide range of essential information services, specializing in delivering exceptional accurate background checks, driver qualifications systems, supply chain security programs, insurance technology (Insurtech), insurance-related documents, and insurance-specific investigative services to small, medium, and large-sized institutions.

About CARFAX Canada

CARFAX Canada, a part of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), is Canada’s definitive source of automotive information, delivering vehicle history, valuation and service solutions. Drawing on billions of data records from thousands of sources, its products enable used vehicle buyers, sellers and vehicle service providers to make informed decisions. CARFAX Canada is dedicated to transparency and is trusted to provide vehicle history, valuation and service information to dealerships, vehicle manufacturers, consumers, service shops, major auctions, governments, insurance providers and police agencies.

